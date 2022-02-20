Key dates in the Canada protests against Covid restrictions

OTTAWA, Feb 20, 2022 (AFP) – With a massive police operation reclaiming the streets of Canada’s capital Sunday to end a drawn-out siege by truckers angry over Covid health rules, AFP looks back at three unprecedented weeks of revolt:

– Late January: ‘Freedom Convoy’ reaches Ottawa –

Canadian truckers, opposed to recently enacted rules requiring them to be vaccinated to cross the US border, form a “Freedom Convoy.”

Starting in the west-coast city of Vancouver, the caravan makes its way to Canada’s capital, Ottawa, growing in size along the way.

Canadian flags draped across their shoulders and carrying signs declaring opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, thousands of protesters arrive on January 29 at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Several hundred protesters declare their plans to block traffic until Covid restrictions are rescinded.

– February 6: Ottawa declares state of emergency –

A week later, hundreds of trucks continue to block off roads in Ottawa’s city center.

Businesses and restaurants are closed, and nearby residents complain that the protesters honk their horns day and night, against a court-ordered noise ban.

Judging the situation as “out of control,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declares a state of emergency on February 6, giving police broader authorities.

– February 7: Border crossing with the US blocked –

While all eyes are fixed on Ottawa, a group of protesters block traffic on one of North America’s busiest trade routes: the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan.

The blockade immediately compounds previous supply chain issues due to the pandemic, notably in auto manufacturing.

After three days, the White House calls on Canada to use “federal powers” to unblock the bridge.

– February 11: Ontario declares state of emergency –

With the largest protests in the country — the Ottawa and Ambassador Bridge blockades — both in Ontario, the province declares a state of emergency on February 11.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford states “this is no longer a protest,” and vows to take “whatever steps are necessary” to end the “siege.”

Protesters face hefty fines and up to a year in prison if they continue blocking roads.

Over the following weekend, police cleared demonstrators from the Ambassador Bridge, arresting 46 people and seizing 37 vehicles.

– February 14: Trudeau triggers ‘Emergencies Act’ –

Following criticism for inaction, Trudeau announces he is invoking the “Emergencies Act,” which gives broader authorities to law enforcement, including the ability to freeze protesters’ bank accounts.

It is only the second peacetime triggering of the “national crisis” law. It was first invoked by Trudeau’s father, who as prime minister faced revolts by Quebec separatists.

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly, facing fierce criticism for his handling of the situation, abruptly resigns on February 15.

– February 18: ‘Final warnings’ in Ottawa –

After three weeks of occupying Ottawa’s city center, protesters are given final warnings to vacate or face arrest.

Hundreds of police officers converge on the capital and set up a large security perimeter.

Demonstration leaders and dozens of others are arrested, and tow trucks begin hauling out protesters’ vehicles.

– February 19: ‘Important progress’ –

Police in riot gear clear the main protest hub in Ottawa, using batons and pepper spray, smashing truck windows, seizing weapons and arresting dozens of die-hard protesters in their most aggressive effort to end the siege.

Police make at least 47 arrests — bringing the total since Friday to 170 — and tow away most remaining trucks. But while police cite “important progress,” they say their clearing operation “will take more time.”

– February 20: Police reclaim capital –

The last few big rigs are towed away, leaving Ottawa’s long-blockaded streets quiet for the first time in three weeks.

A few protesters had stayed late into Saturday, singing protest anthems and setting off fireworks outside a security fence. But the protest-turned-street-party fizzles as a deep freeze grips the city.

Ottawa police put the tally at 191 arrests, with 103 protesters charged, mainly for mischief or obstruction.

A major cleanup continues in Ottawa’s snowy downtown, and life in the capital begins returning to normal.