Kuwaiti parliamentarians demand ban on India’s BJP leaders

KARACHI: A group of Kuwaiti parliamentarians has reportedly demanded ban on entry of leaders of the Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling party, in Kuwait.

The demand has been made viewing a range of protests against Hijab ban which sparked after a Muslim girl Muskan’s video went viral on social media in which she shouts ‘Allah u Akbar’ while facing a pack of Hindutva extremists, backed by BJP government, at her college.

BJP government in Indian state Karnataka has filed a case in the high court demanding ban on wearing hijab, a basic human right of freedom of choice for clothes.

A man named, Al Mahami Majallal Al Sharikah, who according to his Twitter biography is Head of the Center for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and Member of the Training Authority at the Kuwait Institute for Lawyers and Legal Studies has tweeted in this regard.

“A group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded from the government of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP of India into Kuwait. We can’t sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite,” he tweeted.

He also retweeted tweet of a Pakistani man, Huzaifah Farid, in which he thanked the people of Kuwait for their stance against BJP leaders.

ما يقوم به أهلنا في #الكويت تجاه إخوتهم في #الهند أمر عظيم برلمانيون كويتيون يطالبون بحظر دخول أي عضو من أعضاء الحزب الحاكم بهاراتيا جاناتا الهندي جزا الله الكويت وأهلها خيرا، ولا حُرمنا وقفات الكويت الصادقة تجاه قضايا الأمة https://t.co/7TFPw79Fz3 — حذيفة فريد Huzaifah Farid (@PM_Huzaifah) February 18, 2022

Famous Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has also retweeted the letter which is reportedly written by Kuwaiti parliamentarians with their signatures.

Whereas, retweeting the same letter, Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor said, “Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India & the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. “We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends”.”