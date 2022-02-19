Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 11:50 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kuwaiti parliamentarians demand ban on India’s BJP leaders

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 11:50 am

KARACHI: A group of Kuwaiti parliamentarians has reportedly demanded ban on entry of leaders of the Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling party, in Kuwait.

The demand has been made viewing a range of protests against Hijab ban which sparked after a Muslim girl Muskan’s video went viral on social media in which she shouts ‘Allah u Akbar’ while facing a pack of Hindutva extremists, backed by BJP government, at her college.

Read more: Military control in occupied Kashmir is similar to occupied Palestine: Noam Chomsky

BJP government in Indian state Karnataka has filed a case in the high court demanding ban on wearing hijab, a basic human right of freedom of choice for clothes.

A man named, Al Mahami Majallal Al Sharikah, who according to his Twitter biography is Head of the Center for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and Member of the Training Authority at the Kuwait Institute for Lawyers and Legal Studies has tweeted in this regard.

“A group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded from the government of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP of India into Kuwait. We can’t sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite,” he tweeted.

He also retweeted tweet of a Pakistani man, Huzaifah Farid, in which he thanked the people of Kuwait for their stance against BJP leaders.

Famous Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has also retweeted the letter which is reportedly written by Kuwaiti parliamentarians with their signatures.

Read more: PM Imran Khan urges world to act against extremist agenda of Modi govt

Whereas, retweeting the same letter, Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor said, “Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India & the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. “We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends”.”

Read More

19 hours ago
Pigeon Forge: Brush fire burns 40 acres

Firefighters said Thursday that they were battling a fast-moving brush fire near...
19 hours ago
Multiple vehicle collision: Winter storm causes a 100-vehicle pileup in Illinois

On a snowy Thursday evening, multiple crashes involving more than 100 automobiles...
21 hours ago
Tyler Skaggs Death: Eric Kay, a former Angels assistant, was found guilty of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a late pitcher.

Eric Kay, the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, was...
22 hours ago
Pigeon Forge Fire: The resort manager recounts the brush fire that is threatening the Pigeon Forge resort

WATE/KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of 8:30 p.m., a fire on resort property...
22 hours ago
Critically endangered wild ducks spotted in east China

JINAN - A group of critically endangered wild ducks has been spotted...
22 hours ago
Sri Lanka begins work on tech park to attract foreign investments

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka has begun work on a tech park in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

31 mins ago
Pakistan Citizen Portal most effectively redresses grievances of citizens

Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has been impressively redressing the grievances of the...
43 mins ago
PM’s visit to Russia to be a game-changer for bilateral ties: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime...
Dual
53 mins ago
Govt imposes 17pct sales tax on essential hospital equipment: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said...
west indies
1 hour ago
West Indies to tour Netherlands for ODI series

West Indies will tour the Netherlands for the first time later this...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600