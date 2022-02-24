Libya urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home

TRIPOLI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged its citizens in Ukraine to stay at home, as a series of explosions hit different parts of Ukraine.

“Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation calls on the Libyan community residing in Ukraine to stay at home or in other safe places, and avoid travel unless necessary,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the Ukrainian capital Kiev, explosions were heard at Boryspil International Airport and other places across the city, according to media reports. The country’s airspace was closed for civilian aircraft.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday declared martial law in the country following Russia’s military operation.