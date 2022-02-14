Mongolia cancels COVID-19 related heightened state of readiness

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene announced here on Monday that Mongolia would cancel a heightened state of readiness imposed in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, the Mongolian government made a decision to cancel the nationwide regime of heightened state of readiness. I would like to declare that Mongolia is now fully open to international traffic or tourism,” Oyun-Erdene told a press conference.

All COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted, except for wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing and good hygiene, he said, noting that the decision was made based on the country’s infection rate, high vaccination coverage, and assessments and decisions by relevant authorities such as the Health Ministry and State Emergency Commission.

As of Monday, the Asian country has confirmed 457,925 total COVID-19 cases, with 2,074 related deaths.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,014,100 people over 18 have received the third dose.

More than 90,000 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.