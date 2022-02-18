Multiple vehicle collision: Winter storm causes a 100-vehicle pileup in Illinois

On a snowy Thursday evening, multiple crashes involving more than 100 automobiles are part of a traffic nightmare on Interstate 39 near El Paso, Illinois.

Traffic on I-39 southbound has been temporarily halted due to the pileup. Authorities are encouraging drivers around the pileup to take Illinois Route 251 around the obstruction. So yet, no casualties have been reported, but the closure is likely to last around 12 hours, Illinois state police said in a tweet at 8 p.m. EST.

“We strongly advise you not to travel at this time owing to hazardous road conditions,” state police stated in a tweet.

“Heavy snow will continue to fall across central Illinois for the next few hours before clearing off later today evening. Windy gusts and heavy snow have resulted in considerably limited visibility and hazardous traffic conditions. If you must travel, go slowly! “The National Weather Service issued a warning.

Heavy snow will continue across central Illinois for the next couple of hours before diminishing later this evening. Gusty winds and heavy snow have led to significantly reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions. If you must travel, take it slow! #ilwx pic.twitter.com/KFZACfTlsk — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 18, 2022

The Illinois Department of Transportation advised drivers on Thursday that a winter storm was generating icy conditions across the state and that whiteouts were possible.

Several other accidents have been recorded across the state. A multi-car crash on I-57 shut down all lanes, and another crash on I-74 near Champaign included multiple semitrailers.