Nation can do miracles: Xi

President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of unity of the whole nation in forging ahead toward national rejuvenation and spoke of China’s achievements that as long as 1.4 billion Chinese people work together for a shared future, China will continue to work miracles on its journey forward.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark as he addressed a gathering in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in celebration of Spring Festival, or Lunar New Year, which falls on Tuesday. Party and State leaders and representatives from all walks of life participated in the gathering.

This new year being the Year of the Tiger, a creature seen in Chinese culture as a symbol of strength, courage and boldness, Xi called for carrying on in the spirit of the tiger to continue to write a new historical chapter in the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year are under way across the world as people from various cultures come together to usher in the Year of the Tiger, which starts on Tuesday. The Chinese New Year is based on a 12-year Zodiac cycle of animals.

Xi extended festival greetings and best wishes to people of all ethnic groups throughout the country, to compatriots in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan, and to overseas Chinese around the world.

He reviewed the country’s achievements over the past year that were made despite the many internal and external challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He said China took the global lead in controlling the spread of the virus and securing economic growth, and that it has made more progress in building the new development paradigm and promoting high-quality growth.

Xi mentioned the great achievements in various sectors, including strengthening the nation’s strategic, scientific and technological abilities, promoting reform and opening-up, ensuring people’s well-being, advancing ecological conservation and intensifying efforts to achieve the carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. He also spoke of the country’s great accomplishments in bolstering national defense, stabilising Hong Kong and securing good governance, strengthening the fight against ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and promoting reunification of the motherland as well as advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

As the past year witnessed the centenary of the Party’s founding, Xi said the history of the Party’s struggle over the past century has demonstrated that unity is strength and united effort leads to a bright future.

“Through united effort, we have created a glorious history; and with that in mind, we can continue to open up brighter prospects,” Xi said.

With the Party uniting and leading the whole nation toward realising the second centenary goal of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of this century, Xi stressed that whatever changes and challenges it may face, the whole nation must bear the risks in mind and be closely united to continue to advance the great cause of national rejuvenation.

He reaffirmed that China will present streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games to the world, and he wished for the Chinese and foreign athletes to make outstanding achievements in the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Celebrations world wide

In Europe, British people welcomed the Chinese Lunar New Year with a day of celebration at the National Maritime Museum in London on Saturday.

Lion dance, tai chi demonstrations, printing workshops, fanmaking, and other fantastic performances and activities designed for all ages attracted many local families to visit and enjoy the festive mood of the Spring Festival. A Chinese New Year photo exhibition was opened in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday featuring 65 photos, which show how Chinese people celebrate the traditional holiday.

As Australia’s largest city Sydney prepares to celebrate the festival, the streets and laneways of Chinatown are being transformed into an immersive artwork for the Year of the Tiger.

Chinatown is buzzing with cultural performances, market stalls, DJs, food trucks, and lion dancers on Saturday. In the United States, from lion dances to kung fu demonstrations, folk music performances, lantern exhibitions, street fairs and screening of Chinese movies, organizers across the country are going all out to spread joy and provide people with unique cultural experiences of this festival.

“The Chinese New Year is one of the most significant holidays on the calendar, and so we think it is important that The Huntington celebrate the holiday, bringing people together to learn and enjoy,” Sian Adams, strategic initiatives director of The Huntington, told China Daily.

The California-based institution is treating visitors to a series of programs on Feb 5 and 6, including performances of scenes from The Peony Pavilion, a mask-changing show, lion dances, traditional arts, music and martial arts. The Huntington has been celebrating the Chinese New Year since the early 2000s.

“People have been so excited to be immersed in learning and experiencing the Chinese culture through performances, exhibits, and demonstrations. Everyone is appreciative, and the expressions of happiness on the faces of young and old alike, in celebrating the Chinese New Year, say it all,” said Pamela Garrison, The Huntington’s manager for membership events.

After a hiatus last year due to Covid-19, many museums, cultural institutions and shopping centers in New York City are bringing back in-person celebrations to ring in the Chinese New Year.

The New York Chinese Cultural Center is one of them. “For Lunar New Year, we go out to local communities to celebrate this festive holiday. We share Chinese performing and visual arts to support Asian communities and help build cross-cultural understanding across communities,” said Yen Ying, its executive director.

In collaboration with organizations such as the US Postal Service, artists from the center will put together ribbon dances and calligraphy demonstrations throughout January and February.

San Francisco’s Golden State Warriors ushered in the Year of the Tiger when it faced the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Fans were entertained with martial arts and tai chi demonstrations. San Francisco native and former Miss Chinatown Desiree Choy also sang the national anthem.

Chinese New Year celebrations are also happening in cities such as Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle, Boston and Las Vegas.