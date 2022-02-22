National Margarita Day 2022 Deals: Where to find deals on margaritas

Tuesday is National Margarita Day, which is also one of 2022’s biggest palindromes.

While Margarita Day, an all-day celebration of America’s most popular tequila-based cocktail, is held every year on February 22, this year there are extra bargains with a focus on two-for-one because the date is 2/22/22 when written out numerically.

There are more than simply spirited offers for the day, which has also been dubbed “Twosday” and “Taco Tuesday” this year. Expect to see a number of deals with 22 percent off, such as at Burger King and Grubhub.

The ultimate palindrome will occur at 2:22 a.m. or p.m., or at 22:22 a.m. or p.m., or at 22:22 military time. Wayback Burgers even begins its one-hour bargain at 2:22 p.m. local time (see details below).

Tuesday is also the day AT&T’s 3G network goes offline. Learn more and check which vehicles are affected here.

We’ve compiled a list of the best specials and ongoing promotions available at restaurants across the country on Tuesday.

Unless otherwise specified, the following items will be available at participating locations across the country on Tuesday. Some bargains may necessitate the use of a mobile app, and the majority are only available while supplies last. Offers vary per franchise, so contact your nearest location for more information.

United Twosday 2/22/22 sale

On Tuesday, United is offering a discount to MileagePlus members. Book a journey to London on any of the airline’s 22 daily departures for 22,000 miles each way plus tax. A round-trip ticket is necessary. According to United, a roundtrip flight of 44,000 miles including taxes and fees starts at $209.97.

Burger King deal for Twosday: 22% off

Members of Burger King Royal Perks may save 22 percent on any purchase of $2 or more at participating restaurants from Tuesday through Friday, February 25. The offer is redeemable on the BK app and bk.com, but Royal Perks restrictions and conditions apply.

Wayback Burgers Twosday deal: Get a burger for $2.22

Wayback Burgers is running a special on Tuesday, but it’s only for an hour. With this time-zone specific promotion, you can get a classic burger for $2.22 on the chain’s app between 2:22 and 3:22 p.m. local time. To enjoy the app promotion, “select a classic burger and the discount will be accessible at check out,” according to the chain.

Tim Hortons Timbits deal

Tim Hortons’ Tims Rewards U.S. members may receive a 10-pack of Timbits for $1 on Tuesday. To take advantage of the offer, you must scan a digital or registered physical Tims Rewards card, or place an order through the app or website.

McDonald’s deals and free food offers

McDonald’s has a number of ongoing promotions on its app and through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards programme. Offers and daily discounts may differ depending on account and region.

Do you not have the app? When you download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you’ll receive a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, according to McDonald’s. Then, after your first purchase, you get a free Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken, or Cheeseburger.

Wendy’s deals include free fries, BOGO burgers

Wendy’s mobile app provides various promotions. Here are two current promotions:

Free fries: From now through February 27, get a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase made through Wendy’s mobile app. This offer is updated regularly.

BOGO burgers: Throughout February, Wendy’s premium hamburgers are buy-one-get-one-free with a weekly app deal.

Crook & Marker Margarita Day deal: Get $5 to $10 back

Crook & Marker is giving a bargain to consumers across the country: get $5 back when you buy one bottle of the brand’s new 15% ABV Margarita, or $10 back when you buy two. To receive the rebate, take a picture of your receipt and upload it to Savewithcrook.com from your mobile device now through February 28. The reimbursement will be sent to you by Venmo or Paypal. Terms and conditions apply.

Chili’s Margarita Day deals: $3 margaritas and more

Tuesday’s National Margarita Day promotions at Chili’s Grill & Bar include $3 House Margaritas, $5 Margarita of the Month, which is the Grand Romance ‘Rita, $6 Presidente Margarita, and $7 Premium Margaritas, which include the Tropical Sunrise, Cuervo Blue, El Nio, and others.

BJ’s Margarita Day deals

Limited-time promotions at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse include $6 Brewhouse Cocktails and a Margarita Flight featuring four margarita flavours including Lemon Berry Margarita, Twisted Pineapple Margarita, and Fresh Strawberry Margarita.

On The Border Margarita Day special

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina claims its House Margarita will be $5 on Tuesday. And, in honour of the chain’s 40th anniversary, you can top your margaritas with Grand Marnier Meltdowns for 40 cents through the end of October.

Miller’s Ale House Margarita Day deal

Tuesday, Miller’s Ale House is providing a 50% discount on Miller’s House, Watermelon, and Strawberry Margaritas. This offer does not apply to pitchers or in Georgia.

Jose Cuervo Margarita Day contest

A free trip is up for grabs in Jose Cuervo’s Margarita Day contest. You may enter to win a vacation to Tequila, Mexico, and Latin America’s oldest distillery, La Rojea, where Jose Cuervo is made, until 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday. To enter Cuervolimes.com, you must be 21 or older.

Ruby Tuesday Margarita Day $2 deals

The day has been dubbed the “best of all Tuesdays” by Ruby Tuesday. It serves normal domestic draughts and tiny margaritas for $2, as well as a $2 garden bar add-on with entrée purchase and a $2 dessert with entrée purchase. There is also a $22 bargain that includes one appetiser and two meals.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub deals for Margarita Day

The restaurant chain is offering multiple Margarita Day specials as well as a freebie. The House Cuervo Margarita costs $4.99 every day, but there’s also a Platinum Margarita for $9.29 on Tuesdays, as well as unique Mexican food dishes. 99 Rewards members receive a free Chicken Fajita Flatbread with the purchase of two meals. Register for the programme at 99restaurants.com/rewards.

Grubhub 22% discount for Margarita Day and Twosday

Grubhub is offering a 22% discount for both “Twosday” and National Margarita Day. On Tuesday, use the discount code 22222 to save 22% off your order.