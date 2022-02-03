Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

New Zealand to reopen border in 5 stages from Feb. 27

Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:30 pm
New Zealand to reopen border in 5 stages from Feb. 27

Google

WELLINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27 and to the same groups from the rest of the world on March 13.

The government’s five-step reconnecting plan will see all New Zealanders and key visa holders able to start to enter the country over the coming three months, assisting with the economic recovery and immediately addressing worker shortages, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media on Thursday.

From Feb. 27, vaccinated New Zealanders and eligible travellers from Australia will be able to enter New Zealand without staying in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities. Two weeks after March 13, New Zealanders and eligible travellers from the rest of the world will be able to come home, Ardern said.

“While travellers will no longer need to stay in MIQ we are maintaining border measures to reduce the spread of the virus,” she said, adding that the self-isolation requirements for travellers will be 10 days, but that will drop to seven days when New Zealand moves to phase two of the pandemic plan as cases rise.

On April 12, border extension will be extended to include a large international student cohort of up to 5,000 students for entry ahead of semester two and temporary visa holders who still meet relevant visa requirements.

The reopening to visa-free tourists is also likely to be brought forward, with July being the latest date, she said, adding that in October the border will open to all other visitors and students who require a visa to enter New Zealand, with normal visa processing resuming.

All arrivals will be provided three rapid antigen tests at the airport, one for use on day 0/1, and one for use on day 5/6, with one extra for backup, Ardern said.

In about five weeks, the Working Holiday Visa schemes will be reopened. This will supply urgently needed workers for the tourism, hospitality, wine and horticultural sectors as well as providing some much-needed visitor spending, said Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.

“Before COVID, New Zealand was issuing over one million visitor visas per year. What’s being announced today is about gearing up in manageable steps to fully re-open as safely as possible to enable us to live with COVID but not be overwhelmed by it,” he said.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said with 94 percent of the population fully vaccinated, and 92 percent of those over 18 now eligible for a booster by the end of February, it’s time to focus on reconnection and recovery.

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Erdogan in Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

KYIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Kyiv Thursday in...
4 hours ago
Embattled PLO to choose top negotiator after Erekat's death

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - The Palestine Liberation Organization meets Sunday to elect...
4 hours ago
Turkey says migrant toll at Greek border up to 19

ISTANBUL - The frozen bodies of seven more migrants have been discovered...
5 hours ago
Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

STOCKHOLM - Sweden said Thursday it would lift most of its coronavirus...
5 hours ago
Five things to know about 60 years of US sanctions on Cuba

HAVANA - Decreed in February 1962 and still in place today, American...
5 hours ago
Tongans' resilience, strength to help overcome the volcanic eruptions

SUVA - The resilience and strength of the Tongan people will help...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Fortuner Commander
11 mins ago
Toyota Introduces New Fortuner Commander

Toyota has just launched a new Fortuner version in Thailand. The Fortuner...
15 mins ago
Terrorists have links with India and Afghanistan, says Balochistan Minister Zia Lango

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango has said that security forces have...
Blackpink
16 mins ago
Here’s how you can watch ‘Snowdrop’ feat BLACKPINK Jisoo’s new K-Drama

If you're a BLINK fan, you might be interested in learning how...
fireworks
20 mins ago
Adorable video: Toddler calms the dog and covers its ears during fireworks

Due to the loud noise created by fireworks during Chinese New Year...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600