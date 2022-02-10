Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
New Zealand’s anti-vaccine mandate protest continues

10th Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
WELLINGTON – The New Zealand police have arrested dozens of people since Wednesday as they faced off with anti-vaccine mandate protesters who were camping on the grounds of the nation’s parliament.

Thursday was the third day that hundreds of protestors have stayed in front of the parliament and refused to leave, with abuses, objects-hurling and scuffles to the police officers.

More than 100 police officers were deployed to assist in the operation, and people were warned not to go to the area as it could cause traffic disruptions.

Inspired by protests in Canada, hundreds of people gathered in Wellington from Tuesday to protest against vaccine mandate and mask using policies. They blocked the streets outside the parliament building with trucks and campers.

Epidemiologists said the protest has risks of becoming a COVID-19 super-spread event.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the protestors to “move on,” saying that people are expected to have behaviors that “don’t disrupt the ability of others to go on with their lives as well.”

Read more: New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

Ardern made the statement while visiting an Auckland vaccination center, which marked the beginning of a “booster week,” a campaign calling on Kiwis to get their COVID-19 booster vaccines amid a community outbreak of the Omicron variant.

New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 216 of which were in the largest city Auckland.

“I do just want to remind people again, the sooner you can get boosted, the better,” Ardern said.

 

