Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 03:59 pm
One person is killed and 13 others are injured in a shooting at the Las Vegas Hookah Lounge

Las Vegas Shooting

The Associated Press reported that fourteen people were shot during a party at a Las Vegas hookah lounge early Saturday, including one man who was killed and two others who were critically injured.

According to police Capt. Dori Koren, the shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m., and preliminary information indicated that there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire.

Koren told reporters that no arrests had been made and that no suspect descriptions were immediately available, but that authorities did not believe the general public was in danger.

Koren said police went to Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, a hookah bar identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Officers secured the scene and provided aid, including tourniquets and CPR, according to Koren.

Investigators were trying to figure out what kind of gun or guns were used in the shooting.

“Because it’s a fairly large scene, it’ll take some time to go through the entire scene,” he explained. “We’re not sure what kind of weapon was used, or whether there were two shooters.” We believe there was a gunfight, but we’re still investigating all of the details.”

Koren stated that the medical assistance provided to victims by the officers who initially responded “definitely made a difference in this case.”

Hookahs are water pipes used to smoke special tobacco that comes in a variety of flavours.

Much of the shopping plaza where the shooting occurred remained cordoned off by police tape hours later as officers searched for stray bullets and other evidence.

“My thoughts are with the victim, their loved ones, and all those injured in last night’s senseless shooting at a hookah lounge,” tweeted US Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. “We must do more to put an end to gun violence.” –

