Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

25th Feb, 2022. 12:35 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

OSCE pulls foreign staff out of Ukraine

AFP News Agency

25th Feb, 2022. 12:35 am
OSCE pulls foreign staff out of Ukraine

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

VIENNA, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) – The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said Thursday it was temporarily evacuating foreign staff from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Several hundred OSCE observers from dozens of nations are currently blocked in Ukraine with the world’s biggest security body seemingly taken by surprise at the scale of the dawn attack.

“Due to the ongoing fighting and deteriorated security situation in Ukraine… I have decided to temporarily evacuate all international mission members from Ukraine as soon as possible,” OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said in a statement.

She praised “the commitment and bravery of the OSCE staff” since fighting started in Ukraine in 2014, “our impartial eyes and ears on the ground throughout the country”.

Moscow agreed to the deployment in 2014 of the OSCE observers tasked with monitoring a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatist rebels fought Ukrainian forces in the regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

The observers were deployed at multiple locations and were the sole neutral witnesses to events, publishing daily reports.

The OSCE, which began a forum for East-West dialogue in the 1970s, counts 57 member states on three continents — including Russia, Ukraine, the United States and other NATO allies.

Read More

3 hours ago
China to host international military medicine forum in March

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will host the Seventh...
6 hours ago
Cambodian, Malaysian PMs vow to further enhance cooperation in the post-pandemic era

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun...
6 hours ago
Libya urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home

TRIPOLI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged...
6 hours ago
IOC member hails Beijing Winter Olympics as "very successful"

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Batbold Battushig, a member of the...
6 hours ago
Lithuania to impose emergency following Ukraine invasion: president

VILNIUS - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree imposing...
7 hours ago
Ukraine Crisis Live: Russia Declares War On Ukraine, Putin Green Signals "Military Operation"

Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today the launch of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Imran says disputes should be resolved thru dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretting the latest situation between Russia...
Russia's 'tragic' invasion of Ukraine condemned by sporting world
11 mins ago
Russia’s ‘tragic’ invasion of Ukraine condemned by sporting world

PARIS, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The sporting world roundly condemned Russia's invasion...
Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf's rom-com 'Dum Mastam' trailer out now!
16 mins ago
WATCH: Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf’s rom-com ‘Dum Mastam’ trailer out now!

Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, "Dum Mastam" official trailer has been released,...
Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam' 
17 mins ago
Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’ 

Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, "Dum Mastam," with a perfect blend...
Adsence Ad 300X600