Pigeon Forge: Brush fire burns 40 acres

Firefighters said Thursday that they were battling a fast-moving brush fire near Parkside Resort, near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road. According to Sevier County Dispatch, the fire has been completely extinguished.

They warned anyone within a 2-mile radius of Parkside Resort should leave by 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A temporary shelter would also be set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, they said. The address was 170 Community Center Drive.

According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the fire was 30-40 acres in size as of 9:30 p.m. They stated that rain was assisting emergency services in putting out the fire, but that individuals may have seen smoke and fire from a distance overnight.

The evacuation orders were withdrawn at 9 p.m., according to the organisers of the temporary shelter, and people were able to return to their houses.

The Dandridge Fire Department and other Jefferson County agencies confirmed they were on their way to Sevier County to assist with the fire. According to the department, a tanker and two firemen were dispatched and will be assigned to the Sevier County Wildland Task Force.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department has also stated that they will assist workers with the fire.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency stated that the Trail Hollow and Middlecreek fires had been extinguished and that they were standing down on separate evacuation areas.

Several brush fires erupted Thursday in Sevier, Cocke, Hawkins, and other surrounding counties, many of which were caused by heavy winds that knocked down power lines.