Pigeon Forge Fire: The resort manager recounts the brush fire that is threatening the Pigeon Forge resort

WATE/KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of 8:30 p.m., a fire on resort property in Pigeon Forge had burnt 30 to 40 acres and was only about 15% contained. According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the storm hit on Thursday.

Brandy Hanwell, operations manager for Parkside Resort, where the fire is burning, said firefighters contacted at 5:30 p.m., requesting that “about six residences” near Pine Mountain Road be evacuated.

“From what I can tell, it appears to be a single fire burning in two directions,” Hanwell added.

Hanwell stated that she and her colleagues are unable to see the fire from their vantage point. The resort’s office is located at the bottom of a mountain, away from the property’s cabins. Around 6:30 p.m., Sevier County police officers and firefighters took over the evacuation efforts and expanded the evacuation radius to two miles around Parkside Resort.

“Right now, they won’t let us anyplace in our resort,” Hanwell explained. “We’re seeing a lot of traffic leaving the resort.”

Hanwell, who has worked at the resort for 12 years, said staff is receiving calls from cabin owners and doing everything they can to keep guests informed despite not being able to see the fire up close.

When asked how the picture compared to the Gatlinburg fires in 2016, Hanwell said the feeling is extremely similar, as winds blasted across East Tennessee ahead of a severe storm Thursday, just as they did then.

“It feels exactly the same… “We won’t know what’s going on until we get some updates,” she explained. “There was so much of the uncertainty for so many hours that it was terrifying not to have answers.”

Rain began to fall around 7:40 p.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page, and there were no structure fires or casualties.