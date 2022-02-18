Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pigeon Forge Fire: The resort manager recounts the brush fire that is threatening the Pigeon Forge resort

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:08 pm
Pigeon Forge Fire

Pigeon Forge Fire: The resort manager recounts the brush fire that is threatening the Pigeon Forge resort

WATE/KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of 8:30 p.m., a fire on resort property in Pigeon Forge had burnt 30 to 40 acres and was only about 15% contained. According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the storm hit on Thursday.

Brandy Hanwell, operations manager for Parkside Resort, where the fire is burning, said firefighters contacted at 5:30 p.m., requesting that “about six residences” near Pine Mountain Road be evacuated.

“From what I can tell, it appears to be a single fire burning in two directions,” Hanwell added.

Hanwell stated that she and her colleagues are unable to see the fire from their vantage point. The resort’s office is located at the bottom of a mountain, away from the property’s cabins. Around 6:30 p.m., Sevier County police officers and firefighters took over the evacuation efforts and expanded the evacuation radius to two miles around Parkside Resort.

“Right now, they won’t let us anyplace in our resort,” Hanwell explained. “We’re seeing a lot of traffic leaving the resort.”

Hanwell, who has worked at the resort for 12 years, said staff is receiving calls from cabin owners and doing everything they can to keep guests informed despite not being able to see the fire up close.

When asked how the picture compared to the Gatlinburg fires in 2016, Hanwell said the feeling is extremely similar, as winds blasted across East Tennessee ahead of a severe storm Thursday, just as they did then.

“It feels exactly the same… “We won’t know what’s going on until we get some updates,” she explained. “There was so much of the uncertainty for so many hours that it was terrifying not to have answers.”

Rain began to fall around 7:40 p.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page, and there were no structure fires or casualties.

 

Read More

14 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Jumps off Carnival Cruise Ship

The US Coast Guard is looking for a female passenger who leapt...
16 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 18th February #244 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 244 that was released today, February 18,...
18 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Aik Papi Idhar, Aik Papi Udhar’: Altaf Hussain Celebrates Victory

Altaf Hussain, the controversial founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was...
19 hours ago
WATCH: Falak Shabbir serenades his baby girl and her expression is adorable

Falak Shabbir, who welcomed his first child, a daughter with wife Sarah...
19 hours ago
Watch: Scared horses flee from fire in this viral video

A fire in West County, Texas, in the United States, burned roughly...
20 hours ago
Viral Video: Boyfriend proposes his meteorologist girl on camera

Mary Lee, a meteorologist, was shooting a piece at the KPIX 5...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Woman Jumps off Carnival Cruise Ship
6 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: New video shows moments before Woman Jumps off Carnival Cruise Ship

A new video shows a lady arguing with cruise ship security just...
8 mins ago
Large scale manufacturing sector witnesses 7.4pct growth: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday...
9 mins ago
Giving Nawaz permission to fly abroad was a mistake, admits PM Imran

Mandi Bahauddin: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that giving permission...
Prince Andrew
16 mins ago
Prince Andrew ‘slapped’ the FBI for their lack of assistance in the Jeffrey Epstein case

Because of his contentious association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600