Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:27 am
Portland Shooting: The second mass shooting of the weekend in Portland kills one person and injures several children.

Portland Shooting: Portland police are seeking any information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night and injured two small children. It was the second mass shooting of a particularly bloody holiday weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on Southeast Foster Road near the junction with 128th Street at 10:37 p.m., according to the police bureau.

As officers were en route to the scene, they received more reports of gunshots. Officers arrived to find a woman in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound, as well as a guy and two children injured. The three injured people were transported to nearby hospitals. According to authorities, the guy is in critical condition but is expected to live, while the children are in stable condition.

Though the investigation is still in its early stages, police Lt. Nathan Sheppard stated the injured children were 1 and 5 years old, and that the woman who died “appears to be the children’s mother.” The one-year-old was shot in the leg, and the five-year-old was shot in the arm. The deceased woman was believed to be in a relationship with the injured man, according to police.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one has been detained in connection with the incident.

The shooting was the latest in a slew of violent incidents that occurred over the Presidents Day weekend. According to the Associated Press, Portland police responded to six shootings in a nine-hour span between Thursday night and Friday morning as the holiday weekend began.

A mass shooting during a scheduled protest against police violence in Northeast Portland’s Normandale Park on Saturday night killed one person and injured five more. June Knightly, 60, was named as the victim of the shooting by the Oregonian/OregonLive. People who had gathered for the protest told OPB that a person from a nearby residence confronted a small group of demonstrators along the park’s perimeter and immediately began firing.

The identity of the gunman in the Normandale Park incident has not been published by Portland police.

In a separate incident on Southwest Broadway Drive on Saturday, acting Sgt. Zachary Kenney and Officer Reynaldo Guevara shot and killed a person during a disturbance call. Shortly before the shooting, residents in the area were warned to take cover. The identification of the person who was slain has not been published by the bureau.

So far this year, there have been at least 206 shootings and 51 injuries on Portland’s streets. The city witnessed at least 91 homicides in 2021, an all-time high.

 

