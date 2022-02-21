Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Presidents Day 2022: What’s closed and open
Presidents Day, observed on the third Monday of February, is a federal holiday celebrating the nation’s 45 commanders in chief. (Because Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, he is considered the 22nd and 24th President of the United States.) The holiday is still officially known as Washington’s Birthday, and it normally falls on or near George Washington’s February 22 birth date.
President’s Day occurs on Monday, February 21st this year. Many private-sector employees will be off for the holiday, but other businesses and government institutions will also be closed.
Here is a list of what is open and closed on President’s Day 2022.
Banks will be closed
Most banks will be closed as Presidents Day is a holiday in the Federal Reserve system. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed.
The US Post Office won’t deliver mail
The US Post Office also will be closed Monday and will not deliver residential or business mail. FedEx (FDX) Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will be operating on Presidents Day, as will UPS (UPS).
Government agencies are closed
Don’t try to get your driver’s license renewed Monday — nonessential government agencies including the DMV will be closed. Federal and state courts, as well as your local city hall will also not be operating, nor will other nonessential city, county, state and federal government offices.
Day off from school
Most school children across the country will have Monday off for the holiday.
Restaurants and retailers will mostly be open
Most restaurants and retail stores will be open Monday. Walmart, Target, Costco and major supermarkets and grocery stores will be operating. However, be sure to check with local stores before heading out to make sure they’re open.
