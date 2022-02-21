Presidents Day 2022: What’s closed and open

Presidents Day, observed on the third Monday of February, is a federal holiday celebrating the nation’s 45 commanders in chief. (Because Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, he is considered the 22nd and 24th President of the United States.) The holiday is still officially known as Washington’s Birthday, and it normally falls on or near George Washington’s February 22 birth date.

President’s Day occurs on Monday, February 21st this year. Many private-sector employees will be off for the holiday, but other businesses and government institutions will also be closed.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on President’s Day 2022.

Banks will be closed

Most banks will be closed as Presidents Day is a holiday in the Federal Reserve system. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed.