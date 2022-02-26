Adsence Ads 300X250
26th Feb, 2022. 07:24 pm
Prince Harry criticises the United Kingdom of providing ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard replacement

Prince Harry

Prince Harry criticises the United Kingdom of providing ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard replacement

Prince Harry has chastised the UK High Court for failing to provide him with adequate information about the procedure of changing taxpayer-funded police bodyguards.

During his first hearing for the security bid case, Prince Harry admitted that bringing Archie and Lilibet into the country without bodyguards “does not feel secure.”

In his court statement, he argued that his worldwide team of bodyguards does not have enough access to UK intelligence material and hence cannot keep his family safe.

The Home Office, according to the Daily Mail, believes the Duke is the only one eligible for a “form of exceptional status,” and his protective security protocol revolves around “the precise arrangements being dependent on the reason for his presence in Great Britain and by reference to the functions he carries out when present.”

 

