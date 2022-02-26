Adsence Ads 300X250
27th Feb, 2022. 03:00 am
Prince William’s scathing remark mocked one of Kate Middleton’s household skills

Kate Middleton

After more than a decade of marriage, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be content.

But that doesn’t stop them from making fun of each other and bringing out their competitive sides against each other.

And Prince William once made a scathing remark about his wife Kate’s domestic skills, specifically her cooking.

It happened in 2016, when the couple went to a fundraising gala dinner in Norfolk.

The dinner was held at Houghton Hall, which is about three and a half miles from the couple’s 10-bedroom country mansion at Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Guests were treated to a special five-course meal prepared by five Michelin-starred chefs at the event.

When Kate arrived at the dinner, she mentioned that her husband was looking forward to a break from her cooking.

“William has to put up with my cooking most of the time,” Kate told the chefs.

“It’s the reason I’m so skinny!” William joked.

Later today, the royal couple will compete for household bragging rights once more during a royal outing.

They’ll be in the stands when England takes on Wales in Saturday’s Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham.

Of course, William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate was named the new patron of the English Rugby Football Union earlier this month.

 

