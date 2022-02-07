Roundup: China-Egypt ties receive a new boost with Sisi’s latest China visit

CAIRO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Egyptian experts hailed that China-Egypt relations have received a new strong push with the recent visit to China by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.

During his latest visit to China, Sisi attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and held talks on Saturday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is his seventh trip to China since taking office in 2014.

Tarek Fahmy, professor of international relations at Cairo University, said that the meeting between the two leaders reflects their keenness to develop bilateral relations in all fields and accelerate bilateral cooperation.

He added that Sisi’s visits to China over the years have enhanced mutual political trust between the two countries, and achieved fruitful results in economic, commercial and political cooperation.

During his meeting with the Egyptian leader, Xi said that China and Egypt have further consolidated mutual political trust and achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation with highlights in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership has become a model of solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit between China and Arab, African and developing countries, Xi said.

Fahmy said that the meeting is important for several considerations, as it consolidates the strategic partnership between Egypt and China, and reflects the important role of China in Africa.

The professor also hailed the two countries cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying that the BRI “has strongly promoted Egypt’s economic development,” and “that Cairo seeks to motivate Chinese businessmen to open up to investment opportunities in Egypt and attracts more Chinese investments.”

When meeting with Sisi, Xi stressed that the two sides should deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and continue to dovetail the BRI with Egypt’s Vision 2030, as well as advance projects such as the development of the Suez Canal Corridor.

Diaa Helmy, an Egyptian expert on Chinese affairs, said he expected that Sisi’s visit will leave a good impact on the journey of the Egyptian-Chinese friendship, noting that those who follow the Egyptian-Chinese relations will notice that no Egyptian president has made as many visits to China as Sisi did over several years.

He also said that Sisi’s visit to China has an important significance in showing Egypt’s support for China.

Helmy, also the secretary-general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said that the aim of the Olympic Games is to bring people together, noting that the United States and some other countries are trying to politicize the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“Sisi visited China to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics to confirm that Egypt always stands by China in various situations,” he stressed.

Helmy also spoke highly of the BRI, describing it as the “initiative of the century.”

He said that China has through the BRI supported the development and infrastructure in other countries, adding that Egypt has benefitted from the initiative and its compatibility with Egypt’s Vision 2030.