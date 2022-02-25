Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:52 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia restores water flow to the canal that connects the Ukraine River to Crimea

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:52 am
Crimea

Russia restores water flow to the canal that connects the Ukraine River to Crimea

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Russian forces restored water flow to a canal connecting Ukraine’s Dnieper River to Russian-annexed Crimea on Thursday, as Russia pressed ahead with a massive military assault against Ukraine.

After Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukraine cut off fresh water delivery along the canal, which had supplied 85 percent of the peninsula’s needs. The Soviet-era waterway was constructed to transport water from the Dnieper River to parched portions of Ukraine’s Kherson region and Crimea.

Read More

8 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine conflict Live updates : Russia invades Ukraine 

Russia launches the biggest attack in Europe since WWII; the West vows...
9 hours ago
Twitter trends WWIII

On social media sites, people post heartfelt goodbye notes, videos, and photos...
9 hours ago
2 spy drones of Saudi-led coalition shot down in Yemen

SANAA - Yemen's Houthi militia announced on Friday they had shot down...
10 hours ago
Five things to know about Ukraine

KIEV - As Russian troops approach the Ukrainian capital in an all-out...
10 hours ago
Ukraine's president asked EU to impose more sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the EU to impose stiffer penalties on...
10 hours ago
Russia wants to 'free Ukraine from oppression?

As Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Find X5 Lite
7 mins ago
Oppo Introduces the Find X5 Lite and Enco X2 Earbuds

Oppo recently introduced the Find X5 series, with a focus on the...
12 mins ago
The price and release date of the Oppo Air Glass have been revealed

Oppo previously introduced its first wearable smart glass, the Oppo Air Glass....
Prince Charles
19 mins ago
Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

According to a recent advertisement, Prince Charles is looking for not one,...
Ukraine conflict
47 mins ago
Ukraine conflict: The United Kingdom will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin

It is understood that they will suffer asset freezes, a penalty imposed...
Adsence Ad 300X600