Russia restores water flow to the canal that connects the Ukraine River to Crimea

Russian forces restored water flow to a canal connecting Ukraine’s Dnieper River to Russian-annexed Crimea on Thursday, as Russia pressed ahead with a massive military assault against Ukraine.

After Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukraine cut off fresh water delivery along the canal, which had supplied 85 percent of the peninsula’s needs. The Soviet-era waterway was constructed to transport water from the Dnieper River to parched portions of Ukraine’s Kherson region and Crimea.