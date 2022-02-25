Russia-Ukraine conflict Live updates : Russia invades Ukraine
Lithuania to impose emergency following Ukraine invasion: president
VILNIUS - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree imposing a state of emergency in the small formerly Soviet-ruled NATO and EU Baltic state, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The aim of the state of emergency is to address the serious threat to public security... in response to possible unrest and provocations involving large-scale military forces in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," the president's office said in a statement. According to Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, the...
Libya urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home
TRIPOLI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged its citizens in Ukraine to stay at home, as a series of explosions hit different parts of Ukraine. "Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation calls on the Libyan community residing in Ukraine to stay at home or in other safe places, and avoid travel unless necessary," the ministry said in a statement. In the Ukrainian capital Kiev, explosions were heard at Boryspil International Airport and other...
Russia's 'tragic' invasion of Ukraine condemned by sporting world
PARIS, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The sporting world roundly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday with UEFA mulling over Saint Petersburg hosting the Champions League final and the IOC claiming the "Olympic Truce" had been broken. UEFA, the governing body of European football, issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine." Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday, killing dozens as air strikes hit military installations and ground forces moved in from...
IMF, World Bank chiefs warn of global impacts from Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The leaders of the World Bank and IMF signalled Thursday they were ready to help Ukraine while warning that Russia's invasion will have repercussions for the global economic recovery. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "deeply concerned" about the fighting's impact on the people of Ukraine, and cautioned in a tweet that the conflict "adds significant economic risk for the region & the world." The International Monetary Fund continues to assess the economic impact, but...
Biden Threatens Russia With New Sanctions on Banks and Russian Elites
President Biden announced further penalties against Russian banks and leaders in the country, intensifying measures to punish Moscow for conducting a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Putin is the aggressor," he says. "Putin chose this conflict, and now he and his people will pay the price," Mr. Biden said during a White House speech. The president stated that the impending penalties, which he did not elaborate on, will stifle Russia's military's ability to grow and place constraints on the country's greatest...
Bitcoin price drops after Russia attacks Ukraine
Bitcoin plummeted below $35,000 early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military campaign in Ukraine's Donbas region. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin was trading at $34,969 as of 1:22 a.m. ET. This is a drop of more than 8% from the previous day. Over the weekend, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency plummeted below $40,000, and it has continued to fall as the Ukraine crisis worsens. Due to geopolitical concerns, the threat of interest rate hikes by the US Federal...
EU wants to cut 'all links' between Russia and global financial system
PARIS - The European Union wants to cut all links between Russia and the global financial system, France's finance minister said on Friday, adding that removing Moscow from the SWIFT interbank system remained a "last resort". Speaking hours after European national leaders agreed further sanctions on Russia over its attack on Ukraine, Bruno Le Maire said the EU "wants to cut all the links between Russia and the global financial system". "We want to isolate Russia financially... We want to...
UN condemns the arrestation of anti-war protestors in Russia
The United Nations criticised the "arbitrary detention" of over 1,800 individuals in Russia for opposing the country's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, and called for their immediate release. "Arresting persons for expressing their rights to freedom of speech or peaceful assembly is an arbitrary loss of liberty," UN rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters, adding that "all those unfairly detained" should be released "immediately." Marina Litvinovich, a Moscow-based opposition activist who used social media to call for anti-war rallies in...
Russia wants to 'free Ukraine from oppression?
As Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the Kremlin's onslaught, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Moscow wanted to "free Ukraine from despotism." "President Putin decided to execute an unique military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, liberated from oppression, Ukrainians themselves may freely chose their destiny," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated during a news conference in Moscow. Read more: UN condemns the arrestation of anti-war protestors in Russia Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian...
Ukraine's president asked EU to impose more sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the EU to impose stiffer penalties on Russia in response to its invasion, after the body refrained from using its entire arsenal of sanctions against Moscow. "Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Zelensky tweeted after talking to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. At an emergency summit on Thursday, European Union leaders agreed on a broad package of economic measures against Russia, which they claimed would...
Five things to know about Ukraine
KIEV - As Russian troops approach the Ukrainian capital in an all-out offensive, here are five facts about the country that has long been disputed by great empires. - Disputed history - Ukraine literally means "on the edge". Modern-day Russia and Ukraine both trace their roots to the medieval state of Kievan Rus, which at its height stretched from the Black Sea to the Baltic. Indeed Russian President Vladimir Putin has written a 5,000-word essay trying to prove that "Russians and Ukrainians...
Twitter trends WWIII
On social media sites, people post heartfelt goodbye notes, videos, and photos for their loved ones. People are strongly opposed to the war and have shared anti-war posts. Some criticised Putin in the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while others questioned humanity for giving attention to Ukraine while shedding light on the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kashmir. A video of a woman is circulating on social media where she can be seen sharing her...
Russia launches the biggest attack in Europe since WWII; the West vows heavy sanctions; Ukraine claims 50 troops were killed.
