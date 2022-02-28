Russian Rubble: Russia is on the verge of a financial meltdown as sanctions hammer its economy

Russia was scrambling Monday to avoid a financial meltdown as its economy was slammed by a slew of crippling Western sanctions imposed over the weekend in response to Ukraine’s invasion.

President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to hold crisis talks with his top advisers after the ruble fell to a record low against the US dollar, the Russian central bank increased interest rates to 20%, and the Moscow stock exchange was closed for the day.

The European subsidiary of Russia’s largest bank was on the verge of failure as depositors rushed to withdraw their funds. Economists predict that the Russian economy will contract by 5%.

The ruble lost about 20% of its value to trade at 100 to the dollar at 6 a.m. ET, after falling as much as 40% earlier. According to a statement from the country’s central bank, the start of trading on the Russian stock exchange has been delayed, and then cancelled entirely.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada announced on Saturday that they would expel some Russian banks from SWIFT, a global financial messaging service, and “paralyse” Russia’s central bank’s assets.

“The escalation of Western sanctions over the weekend has pushed Russian banks to the brink of collapse,” wrote Liam Peach, an emerging market economist at Capital Economics, in a note on Monday.