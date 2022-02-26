Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills 19 civilians, according to reports

On Saturday, Russian shelling killed 19 civilians and injured 73 more in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to the Interfax news agency, citing the regional administration.

“On February 26, 19 civilians were killed and 73 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling,” Interfax quoted Pavel Kirilenko as saying on social media.