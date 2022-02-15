Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 05:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Saudi-led coalition strikes telecoms building in Yemen’s capital: Houthi TV

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 05:59 pm
Saudi-led coalition strikes telecoms building in Yemen's capital: Houthi TV

Google

SANAA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Saudi-led coalition has launched three airstrikes on a building of the Yemeni state-owned telecommunications company TeleYemen, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported late Monday.

The attack damaged the building and equipment in the al-Jiraf neighbourhood, and cut off TeleYemen’s international call service, al-Masirah reported without providing further details.

There were no reports of casualties.

Last week, the coalition called on civilians not to approach the targeted sites, accusing the Houthi rebels of using civilian facilities for military purposes, which was denied by the Houthis.

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border ballistic missile and bomb-laden drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led Arab coalition backing the Yemeni army.

The escalation comes after the Houthis lost several strategic districts in the oil-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib in central Yemen in January.

Also Read

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Pandemic-weary Australian nurses go on strike

SYDNEY: Thousands of nurses walked off the job in Australia's largest city...
7 hours ago
Mongolia reopens borders for vaccinated travellers

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, state...
7 hours ago
Hong Kong leader rules out China-style lockdown as virus spreads

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said she would not...
8 hours ago
Spain arrests cousin over Pakistani-origin girl's disappearance in Italy

MADRID: Another relative of a teenage girl thought to have been murdered...
17 hours ago
Taliban warn will 'reconsider' policy towards US if assets not freed

KABUL, Feb 14, 2022 (AFP) - Afghanistan will be forced to reconsider its...
17 hours ago
FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints

PARIS, Feb 14, 2022 (AFP) - The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday it...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Zoe Kravitz blamed trollers for pushing her to delete her Instagram Account

Zoe Kravitz is coming out against internet trolls, claiming that their abusive...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
11 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 15 feb, 2022 today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 15 02...
Prince Harry
14 mins ago
Prince Harry will be ‘mad’ with Camilla as Queen consort, Princess Diana’s friend

According to a friend of Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, Camilla...
Prince Louis
24 mins ago
The Queen was forced to intervene and change Prince Louis’ formal name

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their third child, the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600