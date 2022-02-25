Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Kuwait on 61st National Day

Chairman BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, congratulated Kuwait on its 61st National Day, which falls on February 25. He wished the emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on this momentous occasion

“I congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah & our Kuwaiti brethren on this momentous occasion of the 61st National Day of Kuwait 🇰🇼. We highly appreciate the way Kuwaiti-Pak ties strengthened under your kind leadership! @MOFAKuwait”

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh tweeted

Kuwait on Friday celebrated its 61st National Day with special activities and events across the country. Private institutions and Government buildings were illuminated with the colours of the Kuwaiti flag on Thursday night as families wandered through the marketplaces to enjoy the festivities. The national day marks the ascension of Sheikh Abdallah Al Salem Al Sabah to the throne in 1950. Considered by many to be the founder of modern Kuwait, he died in 1965. Kuwait was under British protection from 1899 until 1961, when Sheikh Abdallah negotiated his country’s ultimate independence and issued the first constitution, which allowed his country full authority over all of its borders.

Kuwait celebrates its independence on February 25 of each year and a day later on February 26, it celebrates its Liberation Day.