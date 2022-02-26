Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a £100,000 tax bill on their California mansion

The royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are facing a “council tax” bill of £103,995 on their California mansion.

According to documents obtained by the Sunday Mirror, the Santa Barbara County charge for 2021-22 was paid in two instalments of £51,978.

The fee, which is double what experts predicted, is based on the value of the property in posh Montecito.

The couple, who resigned from royal duties to relocate to the United States, paid around £11.5 million for the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home in June 2020, with a mortgage estimated to be £7.4 million. Sergey Grishin, a Russian businessman, had paid £17 million for the property a decade before.

According to local experts, the Tuscan-style mansion, which was built in 2003 and is located 80 miles north of Los Angeles, is now worth £19.4 million. It has a library, a gym, a cinema room, a spa, a pool, a tennis court, a guest house, and a playground for Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months.

However, it was reported last month that the Sussexes, who have deals with Netflix and Spotify worth around £118 million, were looking to sell.

Harry, 37, will also have to pay a large income tax bill in April now that he lives in the United States. His team was reached out to for comment.