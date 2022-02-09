Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

10th Feb, 2022. 12:50 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

AFP News Agency

10th Feb, 2022. 12:50 am
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

Google

KHARTOUM, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) – Sudanese security agents arrested Wednesday two leading figures including an ex-minister from the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the civilian group driving protests against last year’s military coup.

The men are the latest in a long line of activists detained since the October 25 military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in which the civilian leadership and FFC figures were ousted.

Plain-clothed officers arrested Khaled Omar Youssef, a former minister of cabinet affairs, during a meeting of the FFC bloc at the headquarters of the Sudanese Congress Party, senior member Mohamed Hassan Arabi said.

Officers said they were affiliated with a police station in Khartoum without elaborating, Arabi added.

Also arrested was Wagdi Saleh, a leading figure of the protest movement and an FFC spokesman, according to FFC leader Omar al-Degeir.

The reasons for their arrest were not immediately clear.

The arrests come a day after the two men joined an FFC delegation for talks with UN special representative Volker Perthes, as part of efforts launched last month hoped to resolve the deepening crisis.

Leading FFC figure Yasser Arman said the latest arrests “will affect the UN process.”

Youssef and Saleh were among the figures who were detained immediately after the coup, before they were released weeks later.

Since the coup, the authorities have launched a deadly crackdown on regular mass anti-coup protests, leaving at least 79 people killed and hundreds wounded, according to independent medics.

The BBC said three of its reporters were also briefly arrested on Monday while covering anti-coup protests in Khartoum, but the trio was released later that day.

Multiple journalists have been targeted while covering the protests.

The October military power grab, the latest coup in Sudan since the independence, has sparked wide international condemnation and punitive measures.

The United States, which suspended $700 million in assistance, has warned that a continued crackdown by the authorities would have “consequences”.

Read More

4 hours ago
Iran's top leader calls for countermeasures against Western media

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei...
4 hours ago
UN chief encouraged by Israeli-Palestinian engagement

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said...
5 hours ago
Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA

HANOI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense has...
5 hours ago
China supports Iran's continued efforts to resolve the nuclear issues through negotiations: envoy

VIENNA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China supports Iran's principled position of continuing...
6 hours ago
Australia's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity

CANBERRA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Australia on Wednesday reported more than 30,000...
6 hours ago
Hijab Row: Why are Muslim students protesting in India?

Hijab Row: After student protests over hijabs in schools and colleges, India's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UK foreign minister in Russia with warning
6 mins ago
UK foreign minister in Russia with warning

MOSCOW, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in...
James Vince
11 mins ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England’s tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 mins ago
Pakistan condemns hijab ban on Muslim students in Indian state of Karnataka

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry...
Wordle Answer Today
17 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 10th February #236 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 236 that was released today, February 10,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600