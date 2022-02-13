Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Feb, 2022. 07:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sudanese leader says military open to dialogue on democratic transition

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Feb, 2022. 07:29 pm
Sudanese leader says military open to dialogue on democratic transition

Google

KHARTOUM, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Saturday stressed that the military was open to a national dialogue aimed at achieving democratic transition.

“The army is ready to conduct a dialogue regarding a transitional period if a consensus is reached,” said Al-Burhan in an interview aired by Sudan TV.

“Neither I nor the military establishment wants to rule Sudan. The army will leave the political arena in the event that elections are conducted or a national consensus is reached in the country,” he said.

He called for a dialogue that must include all forces, except for the National Congress Party, which is the party of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Meanwhile, Al-Burhan criticized the UN-facilitated consultations led by Volker Perthes, head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

“Volker is a mediator to bring all parties to sit for dialogue, but he has no right to propose an initiative. He sits with a specific group and gets influenced by their ideas,” he noted.

Al-Burhan further downplayed the possibility of imposing international sanctions on him or the military establishment under the pretext of undermining the democratic transition in Sudan.

“Talking about sanctions is not feasible or useful,” he said.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

 

Read More

10 hours ago
Karachi, Lahore included in ‘Road to Makkah Initiative’

The Saudi Arabian government, in its initiative “Road to Makkah”, is facilitating...
10 hours ago
China, Kyrgyzstan join hands to promote green development

BEIJING - China and Kyrgyzstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)...
10 hours ago
Battle for cleaning up the waste

MEXICO CITY - As dawn breaks over Mexico City’s floating gardens, Omar...
10 hours ago
Satellite plan delights Rwadan villagers

KIGALI CITY - Residents of Indatemwa cell, Rutunga sector, Gasabo district, in...
10 hours ago
Rising intolerance in India against Muslims

People across the world, including Pakistan, hailed Muskan Khan, a resident of...
10 hours ago
Islam takes centre stage in French election

The role of Islam in French society has emerged as a key...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Baarat
3 mins ago
Woman dies in her son’s arms during his Baarat

The bridegroom's mother died after collapsing in his arms while dancing during...
Afghan central bank calls for reversal of U.S. decision on splitting assets
8 mins ago
Afghan central bank calls for reversal of U.S. decision on splitting assets

KABUL, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Afghan central bank on Sunday issued a...
SpiceJet flight attendant
12 mins ago
In a viral video, a SpiceJet flight attendant dances to AP Dhillon’s Excuses. The internet adores it.

Excuses by P Dhillon has practically blossomed online, and that is a...
Erin Holland
17 mins ago
PSL 2022: Erin Holland talks about her marriage with Ben Cutting

Erin Holland, a former Miss Australia, married cricketer Ben Cutting, and her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600