Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Thai Smile Airways to resume direct flights to Cambodia’s Siem Reap after long hiatus

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am
Thai Smile Airways to resume direct flights to Cambodia's Siem Reap after long hiatus

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Thai Smile Airways will relaunch its direct flights to Cambodia’s Siem Reap from next week after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism (MoT) said in a news release on Sunday.

“The Thai Smile Airways will operate direct flights from Bangkok to Siem Reap and vice versus twice a week, starting from March 3, 2022 onwards,” the MoT said.

Located in northwestern Cambodia, Siem Reap is the home of Angkor Archaeological Park, which is the kingdom’s most popular tourist destination, it said, urging local tourism associations and travel agents to help attract more international visitors to the ancient park.

According to the airline’s website, the flights will be conducted every Thursday and Saturday.

Thai Smile Airways will be the second international airline that re-introduces direct flights to Siem Reap after Singapore Airlines (SIA) relaunched its direct flights between Singapore and Siem Reap in mid-December last year.

Cambodia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine in mid-November last year after most of its population were vaccinated against COVID-19, mostly using China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm jabs.

The MoT is confident that with its quarantine-free policy, the kingdom’s tourism industry will rebound this year after a two-year significant fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We expect that the number of international tourist arrivals to Cambodia will begin to recover from this year thanks to our country’s re-opening to fully vaccinated travelers,” Kong Sopheareak, director of the MoT’s Tourism Statistics Department, told Xinhua.

“We hope to attract more than half a million international tourists this year,” he said.

The southeast Asian nation reported a daily record of 372 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all were confirmed to be the Omicron variant, with zero deaths, the health ministry.

It added that since the pandemic hit the country in January 2020, the kingdom has registered 129,920 cases, with 123,353 recoveries and 3,032 deaths.

 

Read More

7 hours ago
A former Miss Grand Anastasia Lenna Ukraine has joined the fight against the Russian invasion

A former Miss Grand Ukraine has reportedly exchanged her high heels for...
7 hours ago
Who is Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets

While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the urban legend of...
7 hours ago
What is SWIFT and why were some Russian banks excluded from it?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in sanctions and calls to cut...
7 hours ago
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The most vulnerable president in Europe?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office in 2019, with no prior political...
7 hours ago
Ukraine has filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice against Russia

Ukraine petitioned the International Court of Justice on Sunday to hold Russia...
8 hours ago
Watch Video: President Zelensky’s funny clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky's old videos are going viral on the internet as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
 Balochistan govt, UNICEF launch school enrollment campaign in province

Balochistan government in collaboration with UNICEF launched a school admission campaign across...
Lahore Qalandars
11 mins ago
PSL Final: Lahore Qalandars win the final against Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Former Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez starred in Lahore Qalandars' 42-run final...
Zhalay Sarhadi
38 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zhalay Sarhadi shared her gorgeous photos of herself in a white dress...
Janhvi Kapoor
1 hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor shares her most beautiful pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. She was born on March 6,...
Adsence Ad 300X600