Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Thousands of Afghans come to the street, call on the U.S. to return Afghanistan’s assets

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm
Thousands of Afghans come to the street, call on the U.S. to return Afghanistan's assets

Google

KABUL, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Thousands of Afghans came to the street in the capital Kabul on Tuesday, condemning the recent U.S. decision regarding the frozen Afghan assets as unjust and open stealing, and calling on Washington to return the assets of more than 9 billion U.S. dollars to the war-torn country.

With people carrying banners and placards with slogans reading “Biden the World Thief of 2022”, “U.S. destroyed Afghanistan” and “America should return Afghanistan’s assets”, the demonstration march started from the main money exchange market Sarai Shahzada and ended peacefully in front of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) office.

The demonstrators demanded the return without any condition of all the assets of the Afghan central bank that have been frozen by the United States following the Taliban’s takeover of the Central Asian country in mid-August 2021.

The protest came in response to an executive order signed recently by U.S. President Joe Biden for diverting 3.5 billion U.S. dollars from the frozen Afghan assets to compensating the families of 9/11 terror attacks’ victims.

At the end of the demonstration, the protestors issued a declaration terming the U.S. decision as a breach of international law and vowed to continue the protest until its revocation.

Hajj Mir Afghan Safi, head of Sarai Shahzada money changers union, said that Afghan people demonstrated in almost all big cities on Tuesday demanding the return of Afghanistan’s assets.

Nasir Ahmad, a money changer said, “The money belongs to the hungry people of Afghanistan and should be returned to Afghans. And President Biden’s decree with regard to the assets is unjust.”

The U.S. freezing of the Afghan central bank’s assets is widely seen as the primary factor leading to the current economic crisis and humanitarian disaster in the war-torn country of some 39 million people.

Deputy spokesman of the Taliban-led administration Inammullah Samangani and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai have both recently denounced Biden’s decision as unjust and demanded the return of the frozen assets to Afghanistan.

Read More

2 hours ago
Feature: Afghan doctor expects more women to return to work

KABUL, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- "Women are active in the health sector...
2 hours ago
ASEAN foreign ministers reiterate commitment to ensure full, effective implementation of RCEP agreement

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers of the Association of...
3 hours ago
Iran seeks peaceful use of nuclear energy, says top leader

TEHRAN - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Thursday that...
3 hours ago
Is Travis Baker moving to Napa?

In Travis Baker's life, it's all about what his heart desires. It's...
3 hours ago
China in talks with CPTPP members over accession procedures: MOC

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is in the process of contacting...
3 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds is not a part of Multiverse of Madness as confirmed by the actor

Ryan Reynolds will not feature in the upcoming MCU film, Doctor Strange...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Lawyers call off protest as notification for transfer of cases to respective areas withdrawn

The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Thursday called off its protest and...
Robert Pattinson
3 mins ago
‘She Held My Hand,’ Robert Pattinson says of his Batman performance, which made girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cry

Robert Pattinson received approval for his Batman role from one of the...
South Sudan hails progress on China aided television project
3 mins ago
South Sudan hails progress on China aided television project

JUBA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A South Sudanese official on Thursday hailed...
Bella Hadid
10 mins ago
Bella Hadid’s Perplexing Mesh Outfit Is Giving Mermaids Utilitarian Mermaids

It's Bella Hadid's universe, and we're all just trying to figure out...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600