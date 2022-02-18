Tyler Skaggs Death: Eric Kay, a former Angels assistant, was found guilty of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a late pitcher.

Eric Kay, the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and causing the death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.

The jury, which began deliberating on Thursday morning, made its judgement quickly. The jury of ten women and two men deliberated for only three hours.

Kay, 47, is accused of providing Skaggs the pills that resulted in his death on July 1, 2019, at his hotel at the Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government’s case,” said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay’s attorneys. “This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary and it goes up from there. And Tyler Skaggs is gone.”

Eric Kay returns to federal court in Fort Worth. Kay faces charges of drug distribution and conspiracy following the overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The defense started calling witnesses today. Trial resumes at 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/Bss3puOrcP — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) February 16, 2022