Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Tyler Skaggs Death: Eric Kay, a former Angels assistant, was found guilty of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a late pitcher.

Tyler Skaggs death

Eric Kay, the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and causing the death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.

The jury, which began deliberating on Thursday morning, made its judgement quickly. The jury of ten women and two men deliberated for only three hours.

Kay, 47, is accused of providing Skaggs the pills that resulted in his death on July 1, 2019, at his hotel at the Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government’s case,” said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay’s attorneys. “This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary and it goes up from there. And Tyler Skaggs is gone.”

The government claims Kay was Skaggs’ sole drug dealer. The defence argued that Kay and Skaggs were both addicts who bought and used narcotics together, and that Skaggs obtained drugs from other sources.

What is Eric Kay’s sentence?

Carli Skaggs, Skaggs’ wife, and his mother, Debbie Hetman, exchanged an emotional embrace after learning of the judgement. Kay’s sentencing date is slated for June 28. He risks at least 20 years in prison.

Kay is charged with two felonies: giving Skaggs with counterfeit oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl, causing him to choke on his vomit, and distributing fentanyl and oxycodone since “starting in or before 2017.”

“This case serves as a stark warning that fentanyl is lethal. Anyone who sells fentanyl, whether on the streets or in a world-famous baseball stadium, endangers his or her customers. No one is resistant to this lethal medication “In a statement, U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham said

Kay and Skaggs met in 2017 and quickly began a relationship in which they both utilised narcotics. In fact, in 2019, Kay informed DEA agents that Skaggs introduced him to a dealer and paid for cocaine for both men while Kay handled the transactions.

Skaggs introduced at least four more Angels players to Kay over the next few seasons, informing them Kay could give them with oxycodone.

 

