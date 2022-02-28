U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — The United States abused force and sanctions, violating human rights in other countries, according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021, which was released on Monday.

The U.S. has always pursued hegemonism, unilateralism and interventionism. The country frequently used force, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties, said the report released by the State Council Information Office.

The U.S. war on terror has killed millions of people. Since the 21st century, the United States has launched a series of global foreign military operations in the name of anti-terrorism, resulting in nearly one million deaths.

According to the “costs of war” study by Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs of Brown University, the so-called anti-terrorism war launched by the United States in the past 20 years has claimed the lives of more than 929,000 people. The 20-year U.S. military operations in Afghanistan have killed 174,000 people, including more than 30,000 civilians, and injured more than 60,000 people.

Noting that the Guantanamo Bay prison has been the scene of repeated torture scandals, the report said the independent panel of experts on human rights appointed by the UN Human Rights Council issued a statement on Jan. 10, 2022, saying that two decades of practicing arbitrary detention without trial accompanied by torture or ill treatment violates international human right laws, and is “a stain on the U.S. Government’s commitment to the rule of law.”