Ukraine conflict: The United Kingdom will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin

It is understood that they will suffer asset freezes, a penalty imposed by the EU as well, but not a travel ban.

The declaration comes a day after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, with tanks invading the capital of Kyiv.

Mr. Johnson stated that the international community must ensure that Mr. Putin’s “act of aggression” fails.

‘Maximum pain’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has elicited censure and retaliatory penalties from Western countries. Mr Johnson told Nato leaders in a virtual meeting that a “catastrophe was enveloping Ukraine” and that Mr Putin was on a quest to “overturn the post-Cold War order.” The prime minister warned allies that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aspirations might not be limited to Ukraine, saying it was “essential” that Nato be strengthened now in response to a “Euro-Atlantic crisis with global ramifications.” Mr Johnson stated that the UK was prepared to go further with military backing if Nato requested it. The EU has also indicated that sanctions will be imposed on Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov. According to the BBC, they will face an asset freeze but not a travel ban, however it is unclear what assets will be affected.

Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage

Meanwhile, Western authorities feel that the more Russian soldiers face pushback from Ukrainian forces, the more violent and indiscriminate they become.

Russia has continued its offensive from the north, south, and east, but Ukrainian resistance has resulted in Russian deaths.

According to sources, Russian forces’ harshness is being increased in response to this opposition, an assessment specialists forecasted at a meeting of the UK’s cabinet ministers on Thursday night.

‘Reckless aggression’