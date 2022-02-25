Ukraine conflict: The United Kingdom will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin
It is understood that they will suffer asset freezes, a penalty imposed by the EU as well, but not a travel ban.
The declaration comes a day after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, with tanks invading the capital of Kyiv.
Mr. Johnson stated that the international community must ensure that Mr. Putin’s “act of aggression” fails.
‘Maximum pain’
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has elicited censure and retaliatory penalties from Western countries.
Mr Johnson told Nato leaders in a virtual meeting that a “catastrophe was enveloping Ukraine” and that Mr Putin was on a quest to “overturn the post-Cold War order.”
The prime minister warned allies that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aspirations might not be limited to Ukraine, saying it was “essential” that Nato be strengthened now in response to a “Euro-Atlantic crisis with global ramifications.”
Mr Johnson stated that the UK was prepared to go further with military backing if Nato requested it.
The EU has also indicated that sanctions will be imposed on Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov.
According to the BBC, they will face an asset freeze but not a travel ban, however it is unclear what assets will be affected.
Meanwhile, Western authorities feel that the more Russian soldiers face pushback from Ukrainian forces, the more violent and indiscriminate they become.
Russia has continued its offensive from the north, south, and east, but Ukrainian resistance has resulted in Russian deaths.
According to sources, Russian forces’ harshness is being increased in response to this opposition, an assessment specialists forecasted at a meeting of the UK’s cabinet ministers on Thursday night.
‘Reckless aggression’
Maxim Yermalovich, Belarus’s ambassador to the UK, had already been summoned to the Foreign Office over his country’s role in the invasion.
According to the Foreign Office, Minister for Europe and North America James Cleverly stated that Belarus had “aided and abetted” Russia’s “reckless action.”
The United Kingdom has already stated that sanctions will be imposed on Belarus, a long-term Russian ally.
Mr. Johnson also met with Mr. Zelensky on Friday, vowing additional support in the coming days.
Mr. Zelensky stated that Ukraine “needed the help of allies now more than ever” and advocated for tougher sanctions.
Nato, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance founded in 1949 by 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France.
Members commit to come to each other’s rescue in the case of an armed attack on one of their countries. Ukraine is not a member of NATO but wishes to be.
Russia had sought guarantees that this would never happen.
The declaration that Mr. Putin and Mr. Lavrov will be targeted comes on the heels of the United Kingdom’s announcement on Thursday of a package of increased penalties against Russia.
Major Russian institutions will be barred from the UK financial system, and oligarchs will face fresh penalties, Mr Johnson announced.
The measures targeted Russian banks, enterprises, and billionaires.
