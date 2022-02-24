Ukraine Crisis Live: Russia Declares War On Ukraine, Putin Green Signals “Military Operation”

Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today the launch of a military campaign in Ukraine to defend rebels in the country’s east, known as the Donbas region.

“I have made the decision to conduct a military action,” he announced on television shortly before 6 a.m.

Weeks of frantic diplomacy and the implementation of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Mr Putin, who had amassed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders.

Russia also demanded that Ukrainian soldiers lay down their arms and justified the invasion by claiming “genocide” in Ukraine’s east. US Vice President Joe Biden quickly warned Russia of “consequences” and stated that the world would “hold Russia accountable” for its conduct.

He warned that Russia’s move will result in “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” while NATO’s top commander slammed Russia’s “reckless and unprovoked aggression” on Ukraine.

This evening, Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting to discuss the Ukraine problem.

Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv, reports news agency AFP

A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv on Thursday, the emergencies service said.

The service said it was “still determining how many people died.” The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv, amid reports of several locations around the city coming under attack.

Russian helicopters attack military airport near Kyiv, say Ukrainian officials

Russian helicopters assaulted Gostomel, a military airport near Kyiv, on Thursday, and Ukraine shot down three of them, according to Ukrainian officials.

According to Ukrainian border officials, the Russian military is attempting to infiltrate Ukraine’s Kyiv region and its Zhytomyr region on the Belarusian border, and that Russia is employing Grad missile systems.

Israel condemns Russian invasion as breach of world ‘order’

Israel criticised Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a “violation of international order” on Thursday, but emphasised its longstanding connections with both Moscow and Kiev.

“The Russian strike on Ukraine is a grave violation of international law,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said, adding that Israel “condemns” the action.

However, Lapid highlighted that “Israel has deep, long-standing, and friendly relations with Russia and Ukraine,” and that “hundreds of thousands of Jews” live in both countries.

“Maintaining their protection and safety is at the top of our list of priorities,” Lapid explained.

Throughout the escalation of the situation, Israel has attempted to maintain a diplomatic balance.

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

According to diplomats, NATO will convene a virtual summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, after the alliance said following an emergency meeting that “further steps” were being taken to safeguard member countries.

“In accordance with our defensive preparation to defend all Allies, we have decided to take extra steps to bolster deterrence and defence across the Alliance. Our policies are and will continue to be preventive, proportionate, and non-escalatory “NATO made the announcement in a statement.

According to AFP, “more defensive land and air forces will be sent to the alliance’s eastern flank, as well as additional maritime measures.”

The developments were announced following an emergency meeting of NATO’s 30 member nations’ ambassadors hours after Russia launched air and missile assaults on Ukraine and brought in tanks and soldiers.

18 people killed in Ukraine’s Odessa in missile attack, say regional authorities

Regional authorities of Ukraine’s southern Odessa region said on Thursday that 18 people were killed in a missile attack.

At least six people were killed in Ukraine’s town of Brovary, located near the capital of Kyiv, authorities from the town said.

Polish hospitals prepare for possible admission of wounded Ukrainians

Polish hospitals are preparing beds for future admissions of wounded Ukrainians, according to the health ministry, following Russia’s invasion of Poland’s eastern neighbour.

“Poland is preparing to receive migrants from Ukraine, including Ukrainian residents displaced by the armed conflict,” the ministry told Reuters in an email.

“We will do all possible to ensure that everyone who enters Polish territory has access to healthcare, including hospitalisation. In hospitals, beds are being prepared for the reception of the injured.”