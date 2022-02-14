Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

14th Feb, 2022. 08:43 pm
Ukraine leader says ‘mistake’ to move embassy staff

KYIV, Feb 14, 2022 (AFP) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday it had been a mistake for some Western countries, including the United States, to move their diplomats from Kyiv in fear of a Russian assault.

“It is a big mistake that some embassies — well, this is their decision — are moving to western Ukraine,” he said after some international missions opened offices in the city of Lviv.

“Because there is no western Ukraine, there is Ukraine, it is whole. So if, God forbid, something happens it will be everywhere.”

US intelligence has warned that Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine’s borders, could invade within days, and some officials fear a lightning strike against the capital.

Several countries have withdrawn diplomats and urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, to the dismay of many in Kyiv, who fear the West is overreacting and giving ground to Russian pressure.

The United States ordered the departure of most of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv, while it will maintain a consular presence in the western city of Lviv.

Canada is closing its embassy in Kyiv temporarily, moving diplomatic operations to Lviv, as is Australia.

