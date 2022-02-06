Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Feb, 2022. 09:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

UN chief calls for accelerating investments into Africa

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Feb, 2022. 09:08 pm
UN chief calls for accelerating investments into Africa

Google

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for accelerating investments into Africa.

The Secretary-General made the remarks while addressing the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly via video link as African leaders met physically for the first time since the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals depends on supporting massive investments in strong health and education systems, in job-creation, especially in the green and care sectors, and in universal social protection, gender equality, and opportunities for young people,” Guterres told African leaders.

The two-day AU Assembly summit, slated from Feb. 5 to 6 at the headquarters of the AU in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, is being held under the theme of the year “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.”

“We need to accelerate investment into Africa,” he said, adding that “we need to deliver real investment resources, including by redirecting Special Drawing Rights to countries that need support now, reforming the international debt architecture for the future, increasing concessional forms of finance, and ensuring that African countries with sound economic fundamentals are not unduly penalized by markets and rating institutions.”

He further called for the need to fuel the immense promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

Issues such as rebuilding Africa from the brunt of the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continental peace and security, socio-economic development, as well as representation of Africa in multilateral international institutions took center stage at the AU Assembly Summit.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Chinese, Argentine presidents announce the launch of Year of Friendly Cooperation: joint statement

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the...
2 hours ago
Iran highlights cautious optimism, urges commitments balance in Vienna nuke talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian top security official on Sunday...
12 hours ago
US warship, fighter jets to help defend UAE

DUBAI - The United States will send a warship and fighter jets...
12 hours ago
Haunted by Holocaust, Israeli group helps fleeing Afghans

TEL AVIV - When Israeli lawyer Inbar Nacht saw pictures last year...
12 hours ago
An act of mercy

Molly Meacher’s voice quivers with emotion as she tells how her aunt...
12 hours ago
‘Tube’ seeks post-Covid cash

The pandemic, which left London’s transport system deserted for months on end,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WATCH: Zarnish Khan's dance video sets internet ablaze
3 mins ago
WATCH: Zarnish Khan’s dance video sets internet ablaze

Pakistani showbiz’s rising star Zarnish Khan has left her fans stunned with...
17 mins ago
Shaking voice of Fawad exposing his inner fear, claims Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani has said that the shaking voice...
Lata Mangeshkar
25 mins ago
Sharmila Tagore recalls old memories with the legend Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
Lebanon calls for support on cancer-fighting amid economic crisis
29 mins ago
Lebanon calls for support on cancer-fighting amid economic crisis

BEIRUT, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600