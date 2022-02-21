Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:24 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

UN warns pushbacks of migrants in Europe becoming ‘normalised’

AFP News Agency

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:24 am
UN warns pushbacks of migrants in Europe becoming 'normalised'

Google

GENEVA, Feb 21, 2022 (AFP) – The UN refugee chief voiced alarm Monday at increasing violence against refugees and migrants at European borders, warning that rights abuses and illegal pushbacks across frontiers risked becoming “normalised”.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi criticised the growing number of incidents of abuse targeting people trying to cross borders into various European countries, including several that have cost lives.

“Violence, ill-treatment and pushbacks continue to be regularly reported at multiple entry points at land and sea borders, within and beyond the European Union despite repeated calls … to end such practices,” he said in a statement.

He highlighted in particular the consistent reports coming from Greece’s land and sea borders with Turkey, pointing out that the UN refugee agency UNHCR had recorded nearly 540 reported incidents of informal returns by Greece since the start of 2020.

“Disturbing incidents are also reported in central and southeastern Europe at the borders with EU member states,” Grandi said.

Many incidents of illegal pushbacks and abuse are never reported, but the UN refugee chief said his agency had nonetheless spoken with thousands of people across Europe who had experienced such practices, revealing “a disturbing pattern of threats, intimidation, violence and humiliation.”

– ‘Horrific practices’ –

“At sea, people report being left adrift in life rafts or sometimes even forced directly into the water, showing a callous lack of regard for human life,” he said, pointing out that at least three people are reported to have died in such incidents since September 2021 in the Aegean Sea, including one in January.

“Equally horrific practices are frequently reported at land borders, with consistent testimonies of people being stripped and brutally pushed back in harsh weather conditions.”

With few exceptions, European states have failed to investigate such reports, Grandi said, lamenting that instead of rectifying the problem, authorities are busy erecting walls and fences to make it even harder for refugees and migrants to cross.

UNHCR had also received reports of that “some refugees may have been returned to their country of origin, despite the risks they faced there,” Grandi said.

He warned that such practices could violate the international legal principle of non-refoulment  which forbids states from returning refugees to countries where they could be in danger.

The Greek government has always denied carrying out illegal pushbacks of migrants.

Greece’s Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, responding to the UN refugee chief’s comments, said “Turkey is a not a country at war, and it has an obligation under the 2016 EU-Turkey joint statement to prevent illegal departures of migrants and accept return of those individuals that are deemed not to be entitled to international protection.”

Mitarachi voiced surprise at Grandi’s comments, saying that “Greece protects the external borders of the European Union, in total compliance with international law and in full respect of the charter of fundamental rights”.

Greece cannot solve the migration crisis alone, he stressed, calling for urgent “more tangible support and greater commitment at an EU level and from member states, particularly with relocations”

The UN refugee chief stressed that people have a right to seek asylum, and that right does not depend on the mode of their arrival to a country.

He said that walls and fences are unlikely to serve as a deterrent for people fleeing war and persecution.

But they would surely “contribute to greater suffering of individuals in need of international protection, particularly women and children, and prompt them to consider different, often more dangerous routes and likely result in further deaths.”

“We fear these deplorable practices now risk becoming normalised, and policy-based,” Grandi said.

“What is happening at European borders is legally and morally unacceptable and must stop.”

Read More

3 hours ago
Namibia, Angola call on private sectors to aid post-COVID-19 economic recovery

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Namibian and Angolan government officials on Monday...
4 hours ago
China urges Australia to stop spreading disinformation: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday refuted Australia's allegation that...
5 hours ago
Australia's Sydney sees train services shut down amid industrial dispute

SYDNEY, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Authorities of the Australian state of New...
5 hours ago
Highlights from Make-up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild's event on Saturday

The Beverly Hilton Hotel hosted the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's...
6 hours ago
Paris Jackson talks about her dying in every song she made

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie...
6 hours ago
Ryan Gosling never thought that the Backstreet Boys will ever be famous

Ryan Gosling doubted that The Backstreet Boys would be successful. The Hollywood...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Prince Harry will expose Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage

Prince Harry's explosive book, due out later this year, is likely to...
MS vs PZ
6 mins ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won the match against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs PZ

LQ vs PZ: Peshawar Zalmi won the match in the super over...
Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt.
7 mins ago
Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt

Actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah, who loves to be in...
Queen Elizabeth
14 mins ago
Royal watchers are outraged as the Queen Elizabeth continues to do ‘light work’ in the face of a covid-19 diagnosis

When it was revealed that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600