Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:48 pm

Union Budget 2022: Spectrum Auctions to Held in 2022 To Facilitate 5G Rollout

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:48 pm
Union Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022: Spectrum Auctions to Held in 2022 To Facilitate 5G Rollout

In the Union Budget 2022, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will hold a spectrum auction this year to support the roll-out of 5G services by commercial telecom operators from the fiscal year 2022-23.

“Spectrum auctions will be held in 2022 to support the roll-out of 5G mobile services by private telecom companies between 2022 and 2023,” Sitharaman added.

She stated that the telecommunications sector in general, and 5G in particular, have the potential to facilitate growth and provide job possibilities.

“As part of the production-linked incentive plan, a scheme for design-led manufacturing will be established to build a robust ecosystem for 5G,” the FM added.

She stated that 5% of annual receipts under the universal service requirement budget will be earmarked to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and isolated locations.

“This will encourage research and development as well as the commercialization of innovations and solutions.” “Our objective is to ensure that all villages and their residents have equal access to e-services, communication facilities, and digital resources as urban regions and their residents,” FM explained.

She further stated that the contract for laying optical fibre in all villages, including distant places, will be granted through the PPP BharatNet project in 2022-23.

“Completion is scheduled for 2025.” “Measures will be implemented to allow for better and more efficient usage of optical fibre,” FM stated.

 

For the latest International News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest International News on bolnews.com 

Read More

2 hours ago
Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas

DOHA, Feb 1, 2022 (AFP) - Qatar's energy minister told the European Union...
2 hours ago
Cambodia's tourism to recover after 2 years of a slump: official

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's tourism industry is projected to...
2 hours ago
Thailand welcomes vaccinated visitors with quarantine-free entry

BANGKOK, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Thailand welcomed fully-vaccinated tourists from all countries...
2 hours ago
Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the "actual world" to the "digital blockchain environment." As...
2 hours ago
Royal Family is more important for England than you may think

Many people argue that having a monarch is unnecessary. But a royal...
2 hours ago
Afghanistan seeks foreign investment in the agriculture sector

KABUL, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan caretaker government's acting Deputy Prime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pet dog red
19 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

US TikToker has been at the receiving end of a lot of...
25 mins ago
Differences develop between Balochistan CM and senior minister over new uplift schemes

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning...
PSL Points Table 2022
39 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United

PSL Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Islamabad United in the...
Tiger Shroff
55 mins ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he’s the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600