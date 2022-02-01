Union Budget 2022: Spectrum Auctions to Held in 2022 To Facilitate 5G Rollout

In the Union Budget 2022, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will hold a spectrum auction this year to support the roll-out of 5G services by commercial telecom operators from the fiscal year 2022-23.

“Spectrum auctions will be held in 2022 to support the roll-out of 5G mobile services by private telecom companies between 2022 and 2023,” Sitharaman added.

She stated that the telecommunications sector in general, and 5G in particular, have the potential to facilitate growth and provide job possibilities.

“As part of the production-linked incentive plan, a scheme for design-led manufacturing will be established to build a robust ecosystem for 5G,” the FM added.

She stated that 5% of annual receipts under the universal service requirement budget will be earmarked to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and isolated locations.

“This will encourage research and development as well as the commercialization of innovations and solutions.” “Our objective is to ensure that all villages and their residents have equal access to e-services, communication facilities, and digital resources as urban regions and their residents,” FM explained.

She further stated that the contract for laying optical fibre in all villages, including distant places, will be granted through the PPP BharatNet project in 2022-23.

“Completion is scheduled for 2025.” “Measures will be implemented to allow for better and more efficient usage of optical fibre,” FM stated.

