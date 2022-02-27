Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 05:08 pm
Watch Video: President Zelensky’s funny clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia

President Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s old videos are going viral on the internet as Ukraine faces its worst crisis in the face of Russia’s offensive, as he has become the internet’s favourite overnight. Prior to entering politics, Zelensky worked as an actor in a show called ‘Servant of the People.’ One of the viral videos is a clip from that show.

In this show, Zelensky played the role of a schoolteacher who becomes Ukraine’s president by accident after his anti-government rant goes viral.

Part of Zelenskyy’s character’s rant can be seen in the viral video set in a classroom, which was first shared by The Recount. “Why do our politicians ascend to power and repeat the same errors?” It is due to the fact that they are mathematicians. “All they know is how to divide, add, and multiply their own wealth,” the character explained.

“We are choosing between two ****ing bastards! It has been like this for 25 years in a row. Do you know what is interesting? Nothing will change this time!” the rant goes on. “It’s because you, my father and I will choose a ****ing bastard again! It’s because yes, he is a bastard but he is still better than the other ones,”  the character added.

Dancing with the star

Another video shows Zelensky as a dancer, after the Internet learned that Zeensky had won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006.

‘Zelensky is the president’

The other video, also shared by The Recount, is a part of Zelensky’s inauguration speech of 2019. “After my victory at this election, my six-year-old son said ‘Hey Pop, I was watching TV, they say Zelenskyy is the president. So it means I am the president too?” he said.

Zelenskyy
