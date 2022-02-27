Watch Video: President Zelensky’s funny clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s old videos are going viral on the internet as Ukraine faces its worst crisis in the face of Russia’s offensive, as he has become the internet’s favourite overnight. Prior to entering politics, Zelensky worked as an actor in a show called ‘Servant of the People.’ One of the viral videos is a clip from that show.

Life is stranger than fiction—this famous 1 minute @ZelenskyyUa TV scene launched his fictional career as President—which then launched his real life as President of Ukraine🇺🇦—which gave us the anti-Putin hero the world🌎 needed right now! HT @therecount pic.twitter.com/zDdTQHBijy — Eric Feigl-Ding 💙💛 (@DrEricDing) February 27, 2022

In this show, Zelensky played the role of a schoolteacher who becomes Ukraine’s president by accident after his anti-government rant goes viral.

Part of Zelenskyy’s character’s rant can be seen in the viral video set in a classroom, which was first shared by The Recount. “Why do our politicians ascend to power and repeat the same errors?” It is due to the fact that they are mathematicians. “All they know is how to divide, add, and multiply their own wealth,” the character explained.

“We are choosing between two ****ing bastards! It has been like this for 25 years in a row. Do you know what is interesting? Nothing will change this time!” the rant goes on. “It’s because you, my father and I will choose a ****ing bastard again! It’s because yes, he is a bastard but he is still better than the other ones,” the character added.

Dancing with the star

Another video shows Zelensky as a dancer, after the Internet learned that Zeensky had won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006.

Putin and @ZelenskyyUa need to have a dance off. Winner takes all. If we can’t make that happen, let’s give them all the lethal aid they need to defeat Putin. #StandWithUkraine #СлаваУкраїні https://t.co/YKIsZvPPVc — Rachel Vindman 🌻🇺🇦💙💛 (@natsechobbyist) February 27, 2022

‘Zelensky is the president’

We just thought we'd share the first few minutes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 2019 inauguration speech. pic.twitter.com/JOBxTLV6QW — The Recount (@therecount) February 27, 2022

The other video, also shared by The Recount, is a part of Zelensky’s inauguration speech of 2019. “After my victory at this election, my six-year-old son said ‘Hey Pop, I was watching TV, they say Zelenskyy is the president. So it means I am the president too?” he said.