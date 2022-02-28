Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:59 pm
Who is the Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets has gone viral.

Kyiv Ghost

Who is the Kyiv Ghost? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets has gone viral.

Ghost of Kyiv : While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the urban legend of the “Ghost of Kyiv” gives Ukrainians hope. Reports of an ace Ukrainian pilot, dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” by social media users, are going viral. The storey of a folk war hero who allegedly shot down as many as six Russian jets on the first day of the invasion is being circulated online as the world watches the developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Misinformation such as movie scenes, video game stills, and unrelated pictures and videos are being passed off as recent events in Ukraine in the midst of the war. So, is the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ a real thing?

A post that is being shared widely says that the Ghost of Kyiv supposedly shot down four Russian fighter jets — two Su-35 Flankers, one Su-27 Flanker and one MiG-29 Fulcrum — as well as two ground-attack aircraft, Su-25 Frogfoots.

Whether true or not, the storey of the Ghost of Kyiv appears to have met a need for morale boosters for both Ukrainian armed forces and civilians during these difficult times.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko released a photo of a fighter pilot in full battle gear in a cockpit, dubbing him the “Ghost of Kyiv,” and claiming that he shot down six Russian planes.

 

 

