Who is the Kyiv Ghost? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets has gone viral.

Ghost of Kyiv : While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the urban legend of the “Ghost of Kyiv” gives Ukrainians hope. Reports of an ace Ukrainian pilot, dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” by social media users, are going viral. The storey of a folk war hero who allegedly shot down as many as six Russian jets on the first day of the invasion is being circulated online as the world watches the developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Misinformation such as movie scenes, video game stills, and unrelated pictures and videos are being passed off as recent events in Ukraine in the midst of the war. So, is the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ a real thing?

❗️One #Ukrainian pilot in 30 hours shot down six #Russian airplanes, including the Su-35, according to the Center for Counteracting Disinformation. A Ukrainian pilot of a MiG-29 shot down: 2хSU-35, 1хSU-27,1хMiG-29, 2хSU-25. In the network he was called "The Ghost of Kyiv". — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022

A post that is being shared widely says that the Ghost of Kyiv supposedly shot down four Russian fighter jets — two Su-35 Flankers, one Su-27 Flanker and one MiG-29 Fulcrum — as well as two ground-attack aircraft, Su-25 Frogfoots.

Reports are coming that a Ukrainian pilot has shot down 6 Russian Aircraft today and might have possibly become the first 21st century fighter ace. The pilot, known as “the Ghost of Kyiv” and his MiG-29 were seen in numerous videos from today. pic.twitter.com/2T7IXIGQAb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 25, 2022

Whether true or not, the storey of the Ghost of Kyiv appears to have met a need for morale boosters for both Ukrainian armed forces and civilians during these difficult times.

I want so badly for the 'Ghost of Kyiv' MIG-29 air ace RUMINT to be true — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) February 24, 2022

На фото – пілот МіГ-29. Той самий «Привид Києва». Він викликає жах у ворогів та гордість в українців 🇺🇦 На його рахунку 6 перемог над російськими пілотами! З такими потужними захисниками Україна точно переможе! pic.twitter.com/GJLpcJ31Si — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) February 25, 2022

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko released a photo of a fighter pilot in full battle gear in a cockpit, dubbing him the “Ghost of Kyiv,” and claiming that he shot down six Russian planes.