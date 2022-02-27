Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The most vulnerable president in Europe?

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office in 2019, with no prior political experience, in a war-torn, corruption-plagued country of about 45 million people.

The political newcomer and former sitcom actor and comedian, who critics dismissed as a puppet of Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, won the presidency with more than 73 percent of the vote, promising to balance Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression with protection for the country’s Russian speakers.

The father of two, born in the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, was seen as best placed to succeed in his mission, and shortly after becoming president, used diplomacy to persuade Moscow to exchange several groups of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

However, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s goodwill did not last, as Zelenskyy did not abandon his country’s pro-Western foreign policy in favour of closer ties with its former master, Moscow.

Russia began amassing troops near Ukraine’s borders last year under the guise of conducting military exercises.

Despite US warnings about Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine, Zelenskyy tried to maintain calm in the country, urging Ukrainians not to panic.

He did, however, travel around Europe’s capitals, attempting to secure diplomatic, military, and financial support for Ukraine in order to deter Moscow from invading.

Zelenskyy became Europe’s most vulnerable president on Thursday, February 24, when Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea.

‘A regime change’

Fabrice Pothier, a chief strategy officer at the political consultancy Rasmussen Global and former director of policy planning at NATO, told Al Jazeera from Santander, Spain that Putin’s aim was “political capitulation” – “a regime change” in Ukraine.

“It’s pretty clear that he wants a regime change, and the regime should be sympathetic to Russia’s interests, turning down the NATO and EU membership paths, claiming some kind of neutrality or a Finland position,” he said, referring to Finland’s historic decision to associate with Europe but avoid hostility towards Russia by not joining NATO.