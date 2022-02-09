Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 11:25 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

AFP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 11:25 am
who

GENEVA: The WHO Wednesday urged rich countries to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to conquer Covid-19 by contributing $16 billion as a matter of urgency.

The World Health Organization said the rapid cash injection into its Access to Covid Tools Accelerator could finish off Covid as a global health emergency this year.

The WHO-led ACT-A is aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic: vaccines, tests, treatments and personal protective equipment.

ACT-A gave birth to the Covax facility, designed to ensure poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, correctly predicting that richer nations would hog doses coming off the production lines.

Covax delivered its billionth vaccine dose in mid-January.

ACT-A needed $23.4 billion for its programme for the year October 2021-September 2022 but only $800 million has been raised so far.

The scheme therefore wants $16 billion up front from wealthy nations “to close the immediate financing gap”, with the rest to be self-funded by middle-income countries.

Omicron impetus

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rapid spread of the Omicron variant made it all the more urgent to ensure tests, treatments and vaccines are distributed equitably.

“If higher-income countries pay their fair share of the ACT-Accelerator costs, the partnership can support low- and middle-income countries to overcome low Covid-19 vaccination levels, weak testing, and medicine shortages,” he said in a statement.

“Science gave us the tools to fight Covid-19; if they are shared globally in solidarity, we can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency this year.”

Just 0.4 percent of the 4.7 billion Covid tests administered globally during the pandemic have been used in low-income countries.

Read more: Europe in Covid ‘ceasefire’ that could see end of pandemic: WHO

Meanwhile only 10 percent of people in those nations have received at least one vaccine dose.

The WHO said the vast inequity was not only costing lives and hurting economies, it was also risking the emergence of new, more dangerous variants that could rob current tools of their effectiveness and set even highly-vaccinated populations back by many months.

Ramaphosa call 

ACT-A has come up with a new “fair share” financing model on how much each of the world’s wealthy countries should contribute, based on the size of their national economy and what they would gain from a faster recovery of the global economy and trade.

On the 2020-21 ACT-A budget, only six countries — Canada, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Sweden — met or exceeded what would have been their fair share commitments.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who co-chairs the ACT-A facilitation council, said inequitable access to Covid vaccines, tests and treatments was simply prolonging the pandemic.

“I urge my fellow leaders to step up in solidarity, meet their fair shares, and help reclaim our lives from this virus,” he said.

Ramaphosa and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, his fellow co-chair, have written to 55 capitals — all high-income countries, G20 upper middle-income nations, and two other middle-income states — outlining their “fair share” and encouraging them to cough up.

Read More

20 hours ago
Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 1 mln

SOFIA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,003,448...
20 hours ago
Philippines logs 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily spike in 2022

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,574 new COVID-19...
22 hours ago
Pakistan confirms 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37...
22 hours ago
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in nearly one month

MOSCOW - Russia registered 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24...
22 hours ago
India reports 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 42,339,611

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,339,611 on Tuesday with...
23 hours ago
New highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

BEIJING - Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat’s new haircut left the fans jaw-dropped

Actress Mehwish Hayat took to her Instagram to reveal her new haircut...
44 mins ago
Shehbaz Sharif claims it will be worse for people if PTI regime stays longer

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
COVID-19 cases continue to climb fast in Pakistan amid Omicron surge
1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 50 Covid-19 deaths, 4253 positive cases in last 24 hours

Fifty more deaths and 4253 new positive cases of Coronavirus had been...
Faisal Vawda
1 hour ago
ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600