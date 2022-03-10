A column of Putin’s tanks is destroyed in a dramatic moment by a Ukrainian artillery ambush that ‘killed ANOTHER top commander.’

A DRAMATIC video shows a column of Russian tanks being destroyed by a Ukrainian ambush near Kyiv.

As Vladimir Putin’s forces press on Ukraine’s capital city, the attack is said to have killed yet another senior Russian commander.

Since Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, the Ukrainians have claimed to have killed over 12,000 Russians.

When he ordered the invasion two weeks ago, the Russian tyrant expected a quick victory, but his forces have become bogged down and are now regularly hitting civilians.

Moscow’s forces were said to be making rapid advances towards Brovary, a large eastern suburb of Kyiv, in what is thought to be the beginning of a bid to seize the city.

However, video from a Ukrainian drone shows the tanks being bombarded with artillery in the devastating ambush and being forced to retreat near the suburb.

According to an intercepted radio conversation, the column suffered heavy losses, including the death of the regimental commander.

Colonel Andrei Zakharov, commander of a tank regiment, was killed, according to Ukraine’s defence ministry.

In 2016, he was photographed receiving the Order of Courage from Vladimir Putin himself.

His death brings the total number of Russian commanders killed during the invasion of Ukraine to three, with the operation reportedly described as a “clusterf***” by a Kremlin insider.

According to Aleksey Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, the failures have now resulted in the dismissal of eight generals, according to Ukrainskaya Pravda.

He also revealed that the Russians have changed tactics in the aftermath of the slaughter of their troops.

The invasion has also resulted in Russian pilots being shot out of the sky, tanks becoming stuck in massive traffic jams, and videos of soldiers sobbing after surrendering to the Ukrainians.

Zakharov’s death follows that of Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, who was killed earlier this week in fighting outside Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv.

Other footage from the ambush scene shows burning Russian vehicles on the road, including a terrifying thermobaric rocket launcher.

Fighting had escalated in the Brovary area, with claims that Russians were terrorising the locals and even using them as human shields.

“They shoot to scare people and force them to stay at home, steal what they can to get supplies, and settle among the inhabitants so that Ukrainian forces do not bomb them,” Volodymyr, a 41-year-old resident of Velyka Dymerka, nine miles from Brovary, explained.

The Ukrainian General Staff announced overnight that Russian forces were continuing their “offensive operation” to encircle Kyiv, while also launching attacks on a number of other cities across the country.

According to Vadym Denysenko, an interior ministry adviser, Ukrainian forces were able to halt the attack in Irpin and were counter-attacking on Thursday morning, with battles taking place.