A man’s body was discovered dead on the M4 motorway, and an investigation into his ‘unexplained’ death has been launched

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:30 pm
A MAJOR police investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in a field alongside the M4 motorway.

The man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” by police after he was discovered next to the road in Langley, near Slough, Berkshire.

According to Thames Valley Police, the body was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning, prompting an immediate investigation.

Although the man has not been formally identified, police are investigating how he died and whether anyone else was involved.

As investigations continue, a large police presence has remained on the scene over the weekend.

Officers closed lanes on the M4 westbound as part of the investigation, causing massive traffic delays.

The slip road exit onto the M25 in both directions has also been closed as a result of the gruesome discovery.

It is unclear how long the closures will be in effect, but the police department warned that the investigation could “take several days.”

A pathologist is believed to have examined the body at the scene before it was transported to Wexham Park Hospital’s mortuary.

On Sunday, the lanes of the M4 remained closed as cops and forensic teams combed the area.

“We were called to a report that a body of a man had been found on land near the M4 at around 4.20am on Friday morning,” a Thames Valley Police spokesman said today.

“As of now, he has not been formally identified.”

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an extensive investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances.”

“This could take a few days.”

“As a result of the investigation, there is a police presence on the land near the M4, and lane closures have been implemented.”

“One lane is closed on the slip road at junction 4b, another lane is closed on the M4 westbound from junction 4b, and the slip road exit from the M25 to the M4 is also closed.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we conduct this critical investigation.

“More road closures were put in place today (Sun) around the M4 in Slough while officers continue to investigate the unsolved death.

“The clockwise and anti-clockwise M25 slip roads onto the M4 westbound are now completely closed.

“The M4 Junction 4b to 5 on the westbound carriageway are down to one live lane only.

“As such, drivers are advised to take alternative routes if possible and to avoid the area if they can.”

