A massive unexploded bomb was removed from a flat in a Ukrainian city that Russian forces completely destroyed

THIS is the incredible moment a massive Russian bomb is detonated in a flat in a city completely destroyed by Kremlin forces.

The removal of the explosive device meant a miraculous escape for those inside the block, but others in Chernihiv have fared less well.

Russian forces have been accused of deliberately killing civilians in the city after 47 people were killed in a single attack last week allegedly using deadly cluster bombs.

According to emergency services, one person was killed and another was injured today in a Russian airstrike that destroyed a residential block.

A widow fleeing the city with her teenage son described the terrifying scenes they witnessed on their days-long journey from their bombed-out hometown.

Elena Yurchuk, 44, worked as a nurse at a local hospital that no longer exists.

“Our city is under siege, and we barely made it,” she explained.

“Mines blow up people in cars; a car with children and a young family was blown up literally behind us.”

When they left, Yurchuk described Chernihiv as a ghost town with no electricity.

It comes after Putin razed a city of 21,000 people in eastern Ukraine.

The bomb can be seen being gingerly lifted out of the flat through the large hole it came through in the Chernihiv footage.

After that, the device is loaded onto the back of a lorry and driven away.

Pictures from Chernihiv show blocks of flats that have been reduced to smouldering ruins.

In the aftermath, a chilling video showed bodies strewn across the streets in one of the conflict’s most hard-hit areas.

Following Thursday’s strike, windows were shattered in the blast, and burned-out cars littered the road.

Dashcam footage obtained by Reuters shows the moment a hail of rockets hit the city of approximately 290,000 people.

The city and administrative centre of Volnovakha has been completely destroyed as a result of Russia’s annihilation, according to its regional governor, as the battle for Ukraine intensifies.

Separatists backed by Russia claimed control of the strategic city, which is roughly the size of Truro in Cornwall, on Friday.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said most civilians in Volnovakha had fled, but there was little left of the city.

“In general, Volnovakha with its infrastructure as such no longer exists,” he told reporters today.

Images of Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles in Volnovakha showed them surrounded by burnt-out buildings in the completely destroyed city.

As Russian forces close in on the capital, brave Ukrainian soldiers set up tank traps in the streets to repel invaders.

Putin’s troops are closing in on the city, believed to be just 15 miles away, as terrified Ukrainians flee their homes.

Meanwhile, Russia has been accused of killing seven people, including a child, who were attempting to flee the warzone on Saturday.

According to Ukraine’s intelligence service, Russian troops opened fire on a convoy of civilian evacuees from the Kyiv region’s village of Peremoha.

“After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the village,” they said in a statement.

“Russians opened fire on a column of women and children attempting to flee the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed-upon ‘green’ corridor.” Seven people were killed, including a child.”