Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:00 am
Rocket moon crash LIVE:
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED INTO THE MOON.

Astronomers believe the rocket fragment, which experts say originated in China, collided with the lunar surface in the early hours of March 4.

We won’t know for sure if it hit the Moon until two satellites orbiting the Moon pass over the potential impact site.

These satellites could photograph any crater left by the collision.

Because the rocket was on its way to collide with the dark side of the Moon, “live” coverage of the event was not possible.

Experts have now created a physics-based simulation video that shows how the crash most likely occurred.

AGI, an Ansys Company, uploaded the video to YouTube.

“Alternative wide view of the Chang’e booster impact with the Moon on March 4th, 2022,” the caption simply states.

Bill Gray, the creator of the popular Project Pluto software for tracking near-Earth objects, was the first to notice the rocket component.

He reported that the junk was a SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage launched from Florida in February 2015 by Elon Musk’s team.

Bill later retracted his claim, claiming that the rocket part most likely belonged to China.

China has since denied the accusation, despite the fact that the rocket piece is widely assumed to be the third stage booster from a Long March 3C rocket.

In October 2014, this rocket was used to launch China’s Change’e 5-T1 spacecraft.

Since then, the rocket debris has been circling the Earth and the Moon in an erratic orbit.

The simulation video from AGI shows how the crash was likely powerful enough to create a crater on the Moon.

The researchers used software known as the Systems Tool Kit (STK) and the Orbit Determination Tool Kit (ODTK), which were previously used by defence agencies to simulate missions.

Rocket moon crash LIVE:

In other news, Nasa has revealed some crucial dates for Moon missions that will take place this year.

According to scientists, pulverising asteroids may be humanity’s only chance of avoiding a similar doomsday event to the dinosaurs.

We also investigated what would happen if you died in space.

 

Read More

1 day ago
Apple iPhone SE 2022 announced with Apple A15 chipset

Except for one, iPhones have a reputation for being expensive. The third-generation...
1 day ago
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, which features the M1 chipset and 5G support

Today's Apple event saw the announcement of a brand new iPad Air,...
1 day ago
Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit

TEHRAN, March 8, 2022 (AFP) - Iran announced Tuesday it had successfully placed...
1 day ago
The new iPhone 14 features a HUGE change that Apple fans have been clamouring for for years

APPLE intends to upgrade the design of its next iPhone, making one...
1 day ago
iPhone SE 3 release date: Cheap iPhone unveiled at Apple launch with price CONFIRMED

At its most recent launch event, APPLE unveiled the all-new iPhone SE...
1 day ago
Apple has unveiled TWO new iPhone colours, which will be available for purchase this week

APPLE'S Peek Performance event delivered on its promise. Tim Cook, CEO of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 10,...
Rocket moon crash LIVE:
7 mins ago
Rocket moon crash LIVE: Space junk ‘HITS’ the moon at 5,800mph, and China denies responsibility after SpaceX is blamed for the ‘error.’

AN OUT-OF-CONTROL rocket component the size of a school bus has most...
Felicity Blunt
13 mins ago
Felicity Blunt, who is Stanley Tucci’s wife?

STANLEY TUcci made a name for himself as a passionate family cook,...
Doja Cat tour 2022
19 mins ago
How to get tickets for the Doja Cat tour in 2022?

DOJA Cat has swept the world by storm since her meteoric rise...
Adsence Ad 300X600