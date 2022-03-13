A Russian tank ‘runs over a car, killing two men and a teenage boy who burns to death in the vehicle,’ according to witnesses

According to Ukrainian police, an RUSSIAN tank killed two men when it ran over a car, and a teenage boy was burned to death in the wreckage.

The trio was reportedly fleeing when they were apprehended by Vladimir Putin’s troops in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia..

The Russian tank then crushed the car, killing the two men and a teen inside, according to reports.

“As a result, two adult men were killed and a teenage boy was burned to death in the burning car,” according to local police.

The car’s charred remains are seen on a road in the aftermath, surrounded by charred debris.

It comes as thousands of terrified Ukrainians flee their homes across the country as Putin’s invasion enters its 18th day.

Despicable images show desperate families fleeing war-torn cities amid widespread death and destruction.

Putin’s troops were accused on Saturday of shooting down fleeing women and children, killing seven.

According to Ukraine’s intelligence service, Russian soldiers opened fire on a convoy of civilian evacuees from the Kyiv region’s village of Peremoha.

“After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the village,” they said in a statement.

“Russians opened fire on a column of women and children attempting to flee the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed-upon ‘green’ corridor. Seven people were killed, including a child.”

Meanwhile, while covering the war, US journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian troops in Irpin, just outside the capital.

In the attack, another journalist, believed to be Mr Renaud’s colleague, was also injured.

The head of the Kyiv region police, Andrey Nebitov, said the 51-year-old filmmaker “paid his life” for reporting on the invasion.