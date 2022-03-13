According to a French official, Putin did not demonstrate a willingness to end the Ukraine war during the phone call

During a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday, Vladimir Putin did not express a willingness to end the war with Ukraine, according to a French presidency official.

During a 75-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scholz and Macron called for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, according to a German government spokesman.

Their demand echoed a statement made earlier on Saturday by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who stated that negotiations must begin with a cessation of hostilities.

According to a Kremlin readout of the call, Putin briefed Macron and Scholz on the current state of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and addressed their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. There was no mention of a cease-fire, and Ukraine was accused of using civilians as human shields.

According to the German spokesperson, the participants agreed not to say anything else about the content of the phone call, adding, “The conversation is part of ongoing international efforts to end the war in Ukraine.”

Crisis talks between Moscow and Kiev, which had been taking place in person in Belarus, have been carried out via video link, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Saturday, according to the RIA news agency.

During a press conference, Zelenskiy stated that the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had begun discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.

He claimed that the conflict had resulted in the annihilation of some small Ukrainian towns, claiming that approximately 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed since the invasion began.

Ukraine, according to Zelenskiy, could not stop fighting but was maintaining a ceasefire around an agreed “humanitarian corridor” out of the besieged southern port of Mariupol, and he urged Russia to do the same.

He expressed optimism that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would have a “positive influence” on peace talks.

Bennett arrived in Moscow on March 5 and met with Putin for three hours before flying to Berlin to brief Scholz. He has spoken with Zelenskiy on several occasions since then.

