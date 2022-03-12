Anthony Russell, a triple murderer who raped his final victim, was sentenced to life in prison

A man who was “callous and calculating” when he murdered three people and raped his final victim, who was five months pregnant, was sentenced to life in prison.

Anthony Russell had previously pleaded guilty to the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, on October 25 and 21, 2020, in separate flats in Coventry.

Russell shared a street with his first two victims.

He had also admitted to the October 26 murder of Nicole McGregor, 31, who was discovered three days later in woodland near Leamington Spa.

Russell had lured her there, where he had befriended her while on the run for the other killings, before raped and murdered her.

Russell, who had sparked a nationwide manhunt, was apprehended on 30 October after being discovered sleeping in a stolen car.

What was Russell convicted of?