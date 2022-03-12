Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:34 am
As fighting intensifies around Kyiv, a Russian coup could send Putin “to the grave or to retirement.”

VLADIMIR PUTIN
According to a Russian ex-minister, Vladimir Putin could face a Russian coup that would send him “to the grave.”

Andrei Kozyrev, Russia’s foreign minister from 1990 to 1996, believes Putin will be deposed soon by a “armed escort either to the grave or to retirement.”

“Many Russian tsars were killed,” he said in an interview with the Daily Express. Many were rejected in one way or another.

“Even in the Soviet Union, there were methods; Stalin was said to have been poisoned, while Khrushchev was simply escorted out of the Kremlin.”

“With Putin, I fully expect resistance and discontent to grow, which will be resolved one way or another.”

“I’m not sure which way it will go, but Russian history is full of surprises.”

There is currently intense fighting north west of the Ukrainian capital, with reports indicating that the majority of Russian forces are now only 25 kilometres from Kyiv.

The news comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the kidnapping of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, branding Russian forces as “ISIS terrorists.”

 

