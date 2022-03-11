As fire crews rush to the scene of a house explosion in Lubbock, Texas, 35 homes are evacuated as a result of a gas leak

A HOUSE EXPLOSION caused by a gas leak in Lubbock, Texas, has forced the evacuation of 35 homes as firefighters rush to the scene.

According to Nick Wilson of Lubbock Fire Rescue, crews initially responded to the scene to repair a damaged gas line.

An hour later, at around 3.50 p.m. local time, there was an explosion.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the home’s roof.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the house sustained significant damage, but nearby structures were unaffected, and there was no danger of the fire spreading.

The fire had been mostly extinguished by 5 p.m. local time.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department were both dispatched to the scene.

According to an Atmos Energy spokesperson, the area has since been deemed safe.

It had previously been reported that gas was being turned off to homes in the area as a result of the explosion and fire.

According to a neighbour who lives next to the exploding house, there was a gas leak behind the house that caught fire.

According to reports, road closures are in effect, including the 3300 block of 89th Street and 88th Street between Indiana Avenue and Geneva Avenue.

University Pines is a neighbourhood that includes McCullough Park and Earl Crow Park, as well as homes, shops, and restaurants.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation is ongoing.